BOULDER — There’s a pretty good chance that both head coaches in Saturday’s game at Folsom Field have a different job at this time next year.

It’s the rare meeting of interim coaches when Mike Sanford and Colorado host Shaun Aguano and Arizona State.

It’s not a stretch to say that both of these coaches probably didn’t expect to be in the positions they’re in when they were first hired.

Sanford was brought in to fix a broken offense and has only been in Colorado for less than a year and he’s already in charge of a program with a lot of other new coaches and a lot of really young players.

Aguano, on the other hand, has been a part of the Arizona State program for three and a half seasons, but was only originally hired as the running backs coach after a successful run as a high school head coach in the Phoenix area. Now he’s gone from high school coach to Power 5 interim head coach in just a few years.

But Sanford has been a head coach before and he doesn’t view this job much differently, especially on a day-to-day basis. To him, even if there’s uncertainty ahead, it’s all about trying to move the program in the right direction, whatever it takes.

“I think just sometimes as a head coach, interim or not, you have to oversee all 180 humans that are involved in your organization and my first three weeks were about moving everybody in a direction together and unifying everybody in every corner of the building,” Sanford said Tuesday. “I just look at this as a great opportunity to lead people positively. Every situation requires a different response from the head coach to push the program forward.”

Both of these coaches may only have a handful of games left in their respective positions, but there’s a big win on the line this Saturday night in Boulder and here are three storylines to watch:

Shrout starts again

Owen McCown will miss his second straight game with what Sanford described as a midsection injury that’s not related to his shoulder or elbow. That means junior J.T. Shrout will make his second straight start at quarterback and his fourth overall.

Shrout struggled last week at Oregon State, completing less than 45% of his passes and throwing a pair of interceptions. But maybe being back at Folsom Field is exactly what Shrout needs. He hasn’t made a start at home yet this season, but has appeared twice in relief — against TCU and Cal — and turned in solid performances, particularly against Cal when he went 8-for-12 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Preparing for two quarterbacks

The quarterback situation on the other sideline is a little less settled.

Emory Jones, the Florida transfer, has been the starter for much of the season for Arizona State, but Aguano made it seem this week that Trenton Bourguet, who’s made two appearances this season, could get more of a look under center.

The Buffs won’t be taking any chances and will be ready for either quarterback, should just one or even both of them see the field this Saturday.

“I think the quarterback situation is a really interesting one,” Sanford said. “I think both of our programs are in a position where we’ve had some instability at the quarterback position. I know Emory Jones. I think he’s a fantastic football player. I think [Bourget’s] really what the head coach wants to play, reading inbetween the lines. I think he’s a guy that their head coach believes gives them a spark.”

Good news at running back

The running back position has proven to be one of the deepest and strongest that CU has, especially on offense, through seven games. There have been five players who have proven, in different games, that they’re capable of getting even more touches.

Early on in the season it was Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith. A few weeks ago it was Anthony Hankerson and Charlie Offerdahl. Last week against Oregon State it was Jayle Stacks. The only problem is that players keep getting banged up and CU hasn’t had all of them available at the same time for any game this season. But that could change soon as Smith and Fontenot both returned to the practice field this week, while Hankerson’s injury he suffered last week isn’t serious.

Even if all three of those players are limited, Stacks proved last week with his impressive performance that he’s also capable of seeing a sizable workload in the run game.

“If you look at our running back room and the depth that we have, there’s always someone that’s going to step up and do what he needs to do,” Stacks said.