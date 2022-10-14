BOULDER — A new era begins Saturday at Folsom Field.
It may last only seven games, but interim coach Mike Sanford will lead Colorado onto the field.
Those who chanted “Fire Karl!” in the previous home game got their wish as Karl Dorrell was let go following a loss at Arizona on Oct. 1.
Now it’s time to see if Sanford and the two new coordinators — offensive coordinator Clay Patterson and defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman — can make a difference.
“I thought from a bye-week perspective, it couldn’t have gone any better,” Sanford said. “But now the bye week is in our rear view mirror and it’s all about what lies ahead.”
There’s a strong crowd expected at Folsom Field tomorrow as it’s family weekend in Boulder and the program is expecting a near sell-out. The Buffs are hosting a Cal team that sits at 3-2 after its loss to Washington State. Two weeks ago, the Bears beat an Arizona team that blew out CU, so the Buffs again have their hands full.
Here are three storylines to watch as CU searches for its first win of the season:
Interim coach bump?
Interim coaches have had success across the country as there have been multiple Power 5 coaches fired through the early part of the season.
Sanford will get his first crack as he tries to get his Buffs to play with a whole lot more energy.
“There’s an evolution, there’s a process that you need to put in place as an interim head coach,” Sanford said. "Whether it be a new voice, whether it be changes that were made, whether you put play-callers in their correct seats, I think all of it can lead to positive growth. But I think the thing we can’t forget is that there is an emotional toll on student-athletes in regard to change.”
Sanford had the benefit of the bye week to get what he wants in place, and the team seems to have responded in practice. But even if Sanford is able to turn things around as the interim coach, don’t expect him to take any credit.
“This thing’s about the players. It’s not about me,” Sanford said.
More progress from the offense?
There’s no question the offense has looked a lot better under true freshman QB Owen McCown.
The Buffs cracked 20 points in a game for the first time the last time out against Arizona. The running back room showcased its abilities and McCown seems to have a pair of wide receivers he trusts in Daniel Arias and Jordyn Tyson.
McCown will make his third straight start and has the benefit of a home crowd behind him as they look to up the scoring against Cal.
“It was really a five-week journey offensively to find an identity, and that can be challenging as you go through some attrition. But ultimately I really think we’re starting to find our identity,” Sanford said.
Facing another good rushing attack
This will be the fifth time in six games the CU defense will be facing a strong run game.
Cal’s true freshman running back, Jaydn Ott, is averaging over 100 yards on the ground and a touchdown per game.
“I feel like every running back in the Pac-12 is solid,” senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo said. “A lot of these running backs can go anywhere in the country and play for any team, so a freshman being able to come in and produce like that, that’s a tribute to the offensive line and the offensive coordinator for putting things together for him to succeed. They’re a really, really sound rushing attack.”
The Buffs have yet to stop anybody on the ground this season as they’re still last in the country in run defense. Maybe things will be different under interim DC Chatman as they’ve been emphasizing turnovers all week in practice.
“From a takeaway and turnover standpoint, we want to be on the plus side,” Sanford said. “That’s how you can flip the script quickly.”