BOULDER — When these final four games of the regular season come and go, that’s it. There will be no bowl game for Colorado (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) this season. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to play for.
The final month of the Buffs’ schedule is about as tough as it gets in the Pac-12. They’ll face three of the top teams in the conference in November and that starts this week with No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who still has an outside shot of making the College Football Playoff if it wins out. But that all goes away if CU is somehow able to pull off an upset this week.
“There’s definitely excitement every weekend, no matter the opponent we play,” senior linebacker Quinn Perry said. “Obviously it means a lot more when they’re a ranked opponent. You get the opportunity to show yourself for guys that have an opportunity for the NFL Draft. I know guys are really excited to go against powerhouse teams and play the way we want to.”
It’s going to be a battle of transfer quarterbacks this week as J.T. Shrout will likely get his third start in a row and fifth of the season for the Buffs while Oregon is led by former Auburn standout Bo Nix as he’s experiencing a renaissance in his career this season. But the two couldn’t be in more opposite places leading their respective offenses.
Shrout’s struggles as a starter continued last week as he completed under 40% of his passes and threw a pair of interceptions to go along with his two touchdown passes. But even though Shrout is a fifth-year junior, he’s still played very little football for someone who’s been around as long as he has and Sanford is seeing improvement, despite some of the counting stats not being where anyone wants.
“I am excited about his growth,” Sanford said. “J.T. has tremendous intensity. There’s times where he almost skips level 100 to go to level 800 courses. Let’s just major in level 100 and do it really, really well because your natural abilities take over when you master level 100. He’s spent enough time around Peyton Manning that I think he wanted to learn by osmosis and make all these new mike IDs. For him, it’s more about simplifying his pre-snap process and allowing his natural abilities as an elite arm talent player to take over.”
On the other sideline, Oregon has its first Heisman candidate quarterback in several years.
Nix is coming off an outstanding performance last weekend against Cal in which he threw for over 400 yards and accounted for a career-high six touchdowns to give him 31 on the season, which is good for second in the nation.
“I have a lot of respect for Bo,” Sanford said. “I’m one of those guys when I’m evaluating quarterbacks, I’m always looking for someone who can do more than just what the play is designed for and that’s who Bo has been. He’s a guy that can extend plays, but what you’re finding right now, they’re in empty [formation] a lot, finding easy completions and allowing his natural athleticism to let the play take over.”
Saturday will also be a day for seeing familiar faces as also on the Ducks’ sideline is one of the best players to come through Boulder in recent years in cornerback Christian Gonzalez. He’s continued to look like a future NFL player in his first season with Oregon and now returns to haunt his old team after posting a career-high eight tackles last week.
Don’t expect any pleasantries to be shared during the game, but there’s still plenty of people on the CU sideline who miss having Gonzalez around.
“Gonzo is a great guy,” Perry said. “It’s good to see that they’re succeeding. I’m always happy to see them do well, but I think even [Gonzalez] said it to me, when we get on the field, we’re not friends anymore. We all know it’s business every single time we play on the field.”