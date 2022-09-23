BOULDER — It’s approaching now or never time for this Colorado team.
The Buffs went 0-3 in the nonconference schedule, losing by a combined total of 128-30 against TCU, Air Force and Minnesota. However, there’s still an 0-0 next to CU’s Pac-12 record as conference play kicks off this week against UCLA and coach Karl Dorrell knows that there is still time to turn things around in 2022, but that needs to begin this week.
“There is an urgency about getting things fixed, getting things addressed,” Dorrell said Monday.
The week got off to an interesting start as athletic director Rick George put out a statement expressing his disappointment in the Buffs’ 0-3 start, but also sharing some support for Dorrell and the players leading up to this week’s game.
“He’s all-in, just like I’m all-in,” Dorrell said of his own conversations with George. “I know our fans are disappointed. We’re just as disappointed. That’s part of the game, that’s part of the pressure and expectation. I know we can get better and I know we will be better.”
We’ll all find out at noon on Saturday if this week of preparation has led to any changes on game day. Here are three storylines to watch as the Buffs host the Bruins:
UCLA’s last trip to Folsom Field
When UCLA and USC announced their intentions to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024, that signaled the end of an era for the conference.
Now this week will be the last time the Bruins will visit Boulder for potentially a few decades, and later on the season, CU will play its final game in the Coliseum for maybe the same length of time.
There are plenty of Southern California kids on CU’s roster and anytime UCLA and USC come to Boulder, it’s a fun matchup for many players to go up against the schools they grew up watching.
“It’s exciting,” offensive lineman Tommy Brown, who transferred in from Alabama before the season, said. “UCLA was in both of my recruiting processes. They’re a great program [with] great tradition. I have many friends that played there. I’m excited to get to play in the Pac-12, it’s what I grew up watching.”
Having better starts
Dorrell may have been joking when he suggested calling a quarterback sneak on the first offensive play of the game to avoid a turnover, but no one would’ve blamed if he was being serious.
After J.T. Shrout fumbled on the first offensive play of each of the last two games, the Buffs have really emphasized having a good first quarter in practice this week.
“ Two turnovers on the first series offensively in the last two games is unacceptable,” Dorrell said. “Not any team would ever want to start that way.”
Three different quarterbacks received first team reps this week as Shrout and Brendon Lewis continued to battle, but freshman Owen McCown is also in the mix to play this week after flashing near the end of the Minnesota game.
“He played well,” Dorrell said of McCown, the son of former NFL QB Josh McCown. “I was very encouraged by that. We know that we’re going to turn over every stone [with] this quarterback position and try to figure out what’s best for us moving forward.”
Facing another heavy rushing attack
There’s been no let up so far for the CU defense through three weeks.
They’ve faced three talented run-heavy teams and that’s not going to change this week when UCLA comes to town led by dual-threat QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running backs Zach Charbonnet and Keegan Jones.
“We got off to a rough start, but we start conference play here and no one’s won or lost a conference game yet, right?” senior defensive end Terrance Lang said. “We have played a physical run schedule and I think that’s only going to prepare us to play in this conference.”
The Buffs have allowed nearly 350 rushing yards per game, which is in the top bottom 5 in the entire nation. But talk to the players on the offense they believe it’s on them as much, if not more, than the defense to get things turned around for both sides. The lack of consistency on offense has caused the defense to play a lot of snaps and they’ve been gassed by halftime in the last two games against Air Force and Minnesota.
“We need to help our defense out,” Brown said. “We need to let them get longer breaks. They’ve been out there too much, so complimentary football is big time.
“It’s just locking in. Execution is the biggest thing. Everybody needs to make sure they’re doing their job and trusting others to do theirs. When a team is playing its best, it’s when everyone has trust in each other.”