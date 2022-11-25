BOULDER — Mike Sanford is envious of Kyle Wittingham.
It’s not just about the success Wittingham has had running the Utah program for nearly two decades, but it’s about the stability. That’s something Sanford hasn’t had a lot of during his time as a coach.
“I’ve got a daughter that’s turning 13 in about a month and I think she’s moved nine times — and not small ones,” Sanford said. “Personally, I’m looking for that Kyle Wittingham experience.”
There isn’t a part of the U.S. that Sanford’s football journey hasn’t taken him. He grew up in southern California and starred at Los Alamitos High School. He then went on to play at Boise State. He’s coached at Stanford, Yale, Notre Dame, Western Kentucky and Minnesota just to name a few places.
Despite coaching for nearly two decades already, he’s only 40 years old and could still find a school to call home for a long time. If it was up to him, staying in Colorado would be an easy choice.
“Being at Colorado, I feel like I can truly be myself,” Sanford said. “I think that’s been a positive for me. I’ve had tremendous experiences getting to know other parts of the country, but there are times when you get up and speak at a press conference in Bowling Green, Kentucky and everybody’s like ‘What’s this Californian talking about?’ I want to continue to work at places like Colorado that fit who I am and what my core values are. Truly for me this has been my favorite place I’ve lived.”
For someone who’s lived here for less than a year, that’s saying something.
No matter what happens after Saturday’s season finale against the Utes and in the coming weeks, Sanford’s time in charge of the Buffs won’t soon be forgotten. He’s likely going to finish with a 1-6 record as the interim coach, but it’s about how conducted himself in that short time and how he threw all of his energy into a role he probably knew deep down wasn’t going to be his in the long run.
“I think the legacy that I hope that I’m leaving and that our staff is leaving is that we’re genuine and that we did everything that we could to push this program in the right direction, but more importantly that we cared for these players,” Sanford said. “I think that’s such an overused thing for coaches. I’ve been challenging myself this year in particular to actually do that and not just talk about it.”
Just about any time Sanford’s spoken publicly since being given the interim role, he’s mentioned that all he really cares about is the players on the roster. But he’s also spoken about all the current topics in college football right now — roster retention, the NIL landscape, and more. He helped establish the Buffs4Life NIL Collective that’s already seen a few talented freshmen get deals that could be key to keeping them in Boulder.
But maybe most important of all, he’s kept things fun for this current group of players. It would’ve been easy for them to check out before November even started and even though the season has ended about how everyone thought it would when everyone saw the gauntlet of a final four games, Sanford still has these players believing.
It all goes back to something Sanford heard Bill O’Brien say at a coaching conference nearly a decade ago.
“The absolute worst thing you could do is create sheer drudgery in your practice environment, in your meeting environment,” Sanford recalls O’Brien saying.
Safe to say that message will stick with him as long as he’s a coach — even if this Saturday is his last game in Boulder.
“I’ve been a part of programs that were winning a ton of games and it was sheer drudgery in the building and it was awful for everybody,” Sanford said. “Those programs break, eventually. Those cultures break. Us running wind sprints isn’t going to help us win games. I’ve lived that movie. What we want to do is make these last five days together the frickin’ most enjoyable five days we can.”