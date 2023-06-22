COLORADO SPRINGS — No one needs to tell Tad Boyle what it means to represent the stars and stripes.

The winningest men’s basketball coach in Colorado Buffaloes history, Boyle has been working with USA Basketball in some capacity for 10 years and for the second straight summer, he’ll be leading a junior men’s national team in a major tournament abroad.

Last year it was with the U18 team in the FIBA Americas championship in Mexico and this year it’s at the U19 World Cup, which gets underway on Saturday in Hungary.

Boyle knows exactly what’s expected of his group.

“What we want to accomplish is win another gold medal,” Boyle said last week at the team’s training camp in Colorado Springs. “That’s the standard when you put USA Basketball on your chest. I’m a little bit more comfortable with the process, I’m a little more familiar with some of the players. I also know that the price of poker is going up, so to speak. The competition level is going to be a lot higher than it was at the (FIBA) Americas last year in Mexico. We better be ready for that challenge."

The roster of 12 players heading to Europe is loaded with talent across multiple age groups.

There are a handful of players coming off their freshman seasons in college, including a pair of players in Mark Armstrong (Villanova) and Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State) who were with Boyle and the U18 team last summer.

There’s a trio of players that just graduated high school and will be playing their first collegiate seasons this winter. That group is led by 5-star phenom and highest rated signee in Buffaloes history in Cody Williams, who Boyle is getting an early look at this summer before getting to work together in Boulder.

Finally, there’s a group of high schoolers starting to make a new for themselves as the next generation of stars on the hardwood. It features three of the top five players in the 2024 recruiting class, including No. 1 overall player in the country Dylan Harper, a left-handed combo guard that will have his choice of about any program in the country.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“There’s a lot of range in skill, a lot of range in body types, a lot of range in age, but the one thing that’s constant is they’re all talented guys (or) they wouldn’t be invited to camp,” Boyle said.

It’s a loaded group of players that has the U.S. as the favorites heading into the tournament.

“We’ve got enough talent, there’s no doubt about it,” Boyle said. “Now it’s about them getting the understanding that they can’t pace themselves. Every single one of those guys is one of the best players on their high school teams or college teams or AAU teams and they’re used to playing a lot of minutes. When you play a lot of minutes, sometimes you get in the mindset of coasting and pacing yourself. We cannot have that mindset whatsoever.”

Joining Boyle on the sidelines will be Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. and Boise State coach Leon Rice. The U.S. will begin pool play at 4:30 a.m. MT on Saturday morning against Madagascar. Colorado fans won’t be surprised to hear Boyle say the key for his group is on the defensive end.

“We’re going to be able to score enough points,” Boyle said. “The question is, are we going to be able to stop other people from scoring enough points? That’s going to be our big challenge.”

USA Basketball U19 Men's World Cup Roster