BOULDER — What do you say after a loss like that?
Being embarrassed on the road is never fun. But having it come to your biggest in-state rivals, just a few days after you lost to another school from your own state just feels like the biggest gut punch a team could take.
“There's not a ton to say on our part other than that was about as big of a good old fashioned whooping that you can take,” CSU coach Niko Medved said after the Thursday's 93-65 loss to Colorado. “We weren't able to get anything done tonight that we emphasized. We just completely had it handed to us here tonight.”
Early on, it looked like the Rams were up to the task in about as hostile an environment that they’ll see all season long. John Tonje’s steal and fast break dunk on the opening possession took the air out of the CU Events Center for a moment.
For the next 11 minutes, CSU even looked like the better team. The Rams took a 22-18 lead with 8:50 to go in the first half, but a quick 6-0 run put the Buffs back in front and caused Medved to take a timeout.
Everything went downhill from there.
The CU lead at halftime was eight.
Just 4:12 into the second half, the CU lead was 17.
“I think the environment for us, we looked that way for whatever reason, that it was a little too big for us to compete,” Medved said. “I am really concerned about how we played the last couple of games, but there's still a lot of story left to be written.”
That’s the good news for CSU. Yes, losing back-to-back games to Northern Colorado and Colorado isn’t fun, but the Rams are still 6-4 and have the rest of December to build momentum heading into Mountain West play in the new year.
The schedule isn’t the only positive to take away from Thursday night’s beatdown in Boulder. CSU also found out that it has something in Taviontae Jackson. The young freshman from Las Vegas didn’t shy away from the moment in his first real experience in a difficult road environment.
You could easily make the case that he was CSU’s best player against CU outside of Isaiah Stevens as he finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
“I think that he really showed he's got a toughness and a grit about him and he's not afraid of the moment,” Medved said. “Was he perfect? No, too many mistakes, even for a guy like him. Miscues on both ends of the floor, particularly defense. But I did like the way that he competed in this game here.”
This was a tough game to swallow for Medved and his team, who felt like they had a pretty good game plan heading into a game that meant so much to a lot of people on both sides. It’s not a game that they’ll soon forget, but they’ll have to put the memory of it away for at least a few hours this weekend when they get back at it on Sunday at home against Peru State.
“I don't think we can just put this past us,” Medved said. “We got our butt kicked here tonight. We've got to really own it and we got to learn from it. There's a difference between being concerned and panicked. You got a lot of basketball left to play here. I'm very, very confident that this group is going to get better and learn from it.”