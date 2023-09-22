FORT COLLINS • Tory Horton’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Dallin Holker on a trick play was the signal from Colorado State that the Rocky Mountain Showdown wasn’t going to be the blowout many expected it to be.

But the play immediately before was arguably more important in the bigger picture for the Rams.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi rolled out to his left and launched the ball downfield on the run and put it in the perfect spot to Louis Brown along the sideline for a 46-yard completion.

Even in the 43-35 double-overtime loss to Colorado, Jay Norvell and the CSU coaching staff were able to take one big positive away from the game: They have their guy at quarterback.

For the redshirt freshman from Texas, it was throws like that one to Brown in the first quarter and his touchdown pass to Horton in the first overtime that gave Norvell all the evidence he needed that the call to start Fowler-Nicolosi over Clay Millen was the right one.

“He made some incredible throws in that game,” Norvell said. “I was impressed with his competitiveness. I thought he really handled himself with poise in a tough environment for a young guy.”

For the first time since Norvell took over, the CSU offense finally produced the prolific "Air Raid" style of play that had been promised for a year and a half. Fowler-Nicolosi wasn’t perfect, throwing three interceptions to go along with his three touchdowns, but his confidence never wavered, and that’s what the Rams needed in such an intense rivalry game.

“He made some mistakes, but he kept playing, and he kept firing the ball and kept giving his guys an opportunity to make plays,” Norvell said. “That’s the credit of a good player and a good quarterback. We don’t expect him to be 100% error-free, but he’s got to learn from those mistakes and he’s got to keep giving his guys a chance to make plays.”

Now that CSU has proof of concept for what a Norvell offense can look like, it’s time to start winning football games. The Rams are 0-2 after losses against a pair of Pac-12 teams and now they hit the road again to face Middle Tennessee State, a team that beat CSU 34-17 in Fort Collins last season in Norvell’s home debut.

This is a completely different Rams team in 2023, particularly on the offensive line, where they’ve allowed just four sacks through two games after allowing nine in one game alone against MTSU last year.

“It’s difficult to even watch those plays from last year,” Norvell said.

But the biggest reason Norvell remains confident that this CSU team is primed to go on a run in the final 10 weeks of the season is because of the amount of talent they have up and down the roster. The Rams as a whole are bigger and deeper than the team that was embarrassed on their home field last September, but they’ll also have arguably the best player on the field in every game the rest of the season in Horton.

The star wide receiver showed off more than his arm last week in Boulder as he set a school record with 16 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. That performance alerted people around the country just how good Horton is, and this is likely his last season in college football, The Rams know they’re going to need every ounce of production he’s got in him this fall.

“Tory’s a really good player,” Norvell said. “If he doesn’t get the ball, it’s our fault. We want to try to give him an opportunity to make plays. I think it was a really important game for Tory. You don’t get to keep your good players for very long. We’re going to try to use him up every week and get him the ball as much as possible.”

King’s take: Colorado State at MTSU

Holker’s breakthrough: BYU transfer tight end Dallin Holker delivered in a big way in just his second game at CSU after being one of the most-talked-about players on the team all offseason long. Holker was named Mackey Award player of the week for his performance against the Buffaloes after racking up 109 yards and two touchdowns as he looked like a target that Fowler-Nicolosi can rely on week after week.

Surviving on defense: The Rams will have to play the first half of this week’s game without standout defensive end Mohamed Kamara, who was ejected for targeting in overtime against CU. The veteran pass rusher has justified the preseason love as an all-conference honoree with three sacks and a forced fumble in his first two games. If CSU can take a lead into the second half, Kamara will be fresh and ready to wreak havoc in the final 30 minutes as the Rams are out to get their first win of the season.

Prediction: Colorado State 34, Middle Tennessee State 20