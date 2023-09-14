Monday's pleasantries have turned into Wednesday's gibes.

While Colorado State coach Jay Norvell went out of his way in his weekly press conference to say, “Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics, I’m not one of them,” his tone has certainly changed as the week has gone on.

In his weekly Coach's Show live from C.B. & Potts at Collindale in Fort Collins and broadcasted on 99.1 FM, Norvell took aim at Coach Prime and his appearance in his countless media interviews.

"I don't care if they hear it in Boulder ... when I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off," Norvell said. "That's what my mother taught me."

Norvell has been hearing all offseason about Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. It doesn't help that Sanders has validated all the public praise with his 2-0 start and No. 18 ranking, while Norvell is 3-10 so far as the coach of the Rams.

In front of a nationally-televised audience on Saturday, Norvell takes his CSU team into an environment at Folsom Field that's probably now going to be even more hostile that Norvell added fuel to the Buffs' fire.

"We had to do a bunch of ESPN videos and it was great, I loved it, but our kids came out of those videos with a chip on their shoulder," Norvell said. "They're tired of all that stuff, they really are.

"They're not going to like us no matter what we say or do, so let's go play."