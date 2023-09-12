FORT COLLINS — Already this season, the Colorado State defense was carved up by a former FCS quarterback to the tune of 556 yards and 50 points.

As the Rams prepare to face No. 18 Colorado on Saturday, they’ll once again face a former FCS quarterback. It’s not going to get any easier.

Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the best players in college football this season. The former Jackson State standout is a bona fide Heisman contender through two games, leading all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards per game.

“Shedeur Sanders is an excellent quarterback,” CSU coach Jay Norvell said. “He’s playing at a high level and obviously (we) don’t need me to recognize that."

Sanders has seven passing touchdowns, but aside from the proficiency, the junior is also incredibly accurate. He’s eighth in completion percentage and among the top 42 players in the country in that category, he’s attempted the most passes of them.

“If we’re going to be able to slow CU down, we’ve gotta make it difficult for Shedeur and slow those receivers down,” Norvell said. “We have to get off the field defensively.”

The Rams know that’s easier said than done.

As the CSU coaching staff has examined the film from the Buffs’ first two games, they noticed CU has been drastically outplaying its opponent in most facets of the game. In fact, in the eyes of Norvell and his staff, they’ve seen both TCU and Nebraska be successful in some of their core areas of focus, including controlling the line of scrimmage on offense, getting to the quarterback on defense and winning special teams.

But there’s been one constant that allowed the Buffs to hold off the Horned Frogs and pull away from the Cornhuskers.

“The one difference in the game is the play of the quarterback in both of those games,” Norvell said.

How do the Rams go about limiting Sanders’ impact?

“You’ve gotta make a rhythm passer get out of rhythm,” Norvell said. “He’s been in (a) real rhythm the first two weeks. We’ve gotta do something to disrupt that defensively.”

That’s something the Huskers were able to do in the first half as the Buffs offense was limited to just 150 yards. Sanders extended plays outside of the pocket in the second half.

For CSU, the secondary and pass rush must be better than it was against Washington State. The Rams have confidence in their veteran outside cornerbacks, and they’re going to need a big game from standout defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara, who had a sack, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble against the Cougars.

“He (Sanders) has gotta get hit and he’s gotta get hit early,” Norvell said. “He’s a very good athlete and they spread out the field. We’ve gotta get him off schedule and we’ve gotta get off the field on third down. Our pass rush has gotta get involved. We feel like we have guys who can cover. That’s our challenge.”