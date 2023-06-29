The countdown is on.

Only 64 days until one of the most anticipated CU Buffaloes football seasons in program history.

The Denver Gazette will preview each position group leading into the Sept. 2 opener at TCU.

Let’s start off with the quarterback room:

The starter

QB1 has been known since Deion Sanders was introduced at Folsom Field on Dec. 4. The Buffaloes' offense belongs to his 21-year-old son, Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders spent the last two seasons putting up big numbers in the FCS at Jackson State. He passed for over 3,700 yards and 40 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2022 alone.

Now he has the chance to do that at CU in Sean Lewis’ up-tempo offense, a refreshing change of pace after Buffaloes fans watched consecutive low-scoring offenses. His performance in the spring game was an encouraging start.

As long as the offensive line holds up, Sanders should be able to lead CU to one of the better offenses in the Pac-12, even in a conference loaded with talent under center.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The backup

All in all, CU has done a pretty good job of rebuilding the roster not once, but twice during the offseason. It has established quality depth at just about every position on the roster.

Quarterback is one of the few exceptions.

In an ideal world, the Buffaloes would’ve added a college-experienced quarterback to be the primary backup to Sanders in 2022. But with the starter in place few transfers would look at the Buffaloes.

That leaves true freshman Ryan Staub as the frontrunner to be the No. 2 QB on the depth chart. Staub, a consensus three-star recruit out of West Ranch, Calif., enrolled at CU in the spring, so he was able to get a jump start on his college career and learn Lewis’ offense. Staub impressed at times and got plenty of work in the spring game. He’s one of the few players that committed to CU under Karl Dorrell and was re-offered by the new coaching staff.

The others

The only other scholarship quarterback on the roster is another true freshman, Kasen Weisman, a three-star prospect out of Georgia.

Weisman didn’t get to campus until this summer, so that puts him behind Staub, but he’ll have plenty of opportunities to prove himself during training camp. It's not uncommon to see freshmen who arrived in the summer work their way up the depth chart. Owen McCown did so for the Buffaloes in 2022.

Behind Weisman, there’s a pair of walk-ons in Colton Allen, a former Valor Christian standout, and Gavin Kuld, a junior college transfer.