BOULDER — There’s an early leader in the clubhouse for the best nickname in the Colorado locker room.

It belongs to walk-on running back Charlie Offerdahl, the Littleton native and Dakota Ridge grad who broke onto the scene last spring and wound up being part of the backfield rotation during the 2022 season.

Despite all the roster turnover in the offseason, he is still with the Buffaloes as preseason camp opened up and his new coach already has a nickname for him.

“I call him Charlie Often-Ball,” Deion Sanders said last week.

Offerdahl showed some flashes this spring and is a name coaches continue to bring up, despite multiple talented running backs joining the team this summer.

“For a guy that was a walk-on, that was here and had to endure everything that the program was going through, he still has a positive mindset,” Colorado running backs coach Gary ‘Flea’ Harrell said. “He still has a winning attitude. Every day he wakes up and brings it.”

There may even be a scholarship in the future for one of the of Colorado natives on the roster.

“Coach Prime does a good job of judging and knowing when someone is worthy of that type of elevation,” Harrell said. “I don’t think he’s a guy that once he’s given that opportunity that he’ll take a step back. He will still be the same type of caliber of player, the same caliber of person. I think it’s something that should happen soon.”

Offerdahl isn’t the only returning running back as sophomore Anthony Hankerson, who led the Buffaloes with three rushing touchdowns as a true freshman last season, is also in the mix and a candidate to receive a heavy workload once the season starts.

“He’s been through the process,” Harrell said. “He understands what we want.”

The biggest name among running backs is sophomore Alton McCaskill. The Houston transfer joined the Buffaloes in the summer after missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury. Before that, he was one of the top freshman running backs in the country, earning American Athletic Conference freshman of the year honors after racking up nearly 1,000 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns, which was tops among all true freshmen in 2021.

McCaskill has been in a non-contact jersey in the early days of camp as CU looks to ease him back onto the field after his injury. There are plenty of expectations for what he can do during the rest of his career.

“We brought him here to be the guy,” Harrell said. “He has the experience, he has the explosiveness that we’re looking for. He’s a bigger back. But we gotta get him to a point where physically he can do it. Right now, it’s a mindset. At some point, we’ve gotta take him off the leash and let him go.”

The other two running backs in the mix are Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke and freshman phenom Dylan Edwards. Like McCaskill, Smoke arrived in the summer and is catching up to the players who were here in the spring. He has the most experience of all the running backs and could work his way into a big role.

Edwards, on the other hand, is the dynamic freshman in the group and even though the Buffaloess want to continue to improve his strength, there are parts to his game that might force him onto the field right away.

“I don’t think we have anyone on the team that can do what Dylan does,” Harrell said. “He’s a guy that from any part of the field, he can make a play because of his speed. We understand that. Is he an every down back? Not right now, because there are things that he has to do as far as protection and constantly running in between the tackles.”

Even with all of the talent in the room, it won’t be all four players splitting time to begin the season. As injuries and dips in performance happen, there’s a good chance all four (five counting Offerdahl) make their way onto the field. And Harrell and the offensive staff have a plan ready for Week 1.

“We want two guys that can carry the load (and) we’ll see who those two guys are,” Harrell said. “I’ll tell you right now the top four is definitely (McCaskill), Smoke, Dylan Edwards and Hankerson. And Charlie is right there with those guys as well. There’s no particular order. So what we do in practice is we change the rotation so they don’t get complacent.

“We want the competition to continue all the way up to September 2, but we want the best two backs (whether) it’s (McCaskill) and Smoke, if it’s Smoke and Hankerson, if it’s Charlie and Dylan. We want the best two backs that can carry the load throughout the game and give us the best chance to win.”