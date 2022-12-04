BOULDER — For the final time, Colorado athletic director Rick George introduced a new football coach.
It’s the third time he’s had to do it in the last four years and for better or for worse, he knows his future is tied with the success of “Coach Prime.”
“I’m going to be here as long as Coach Prime’s here,” George said. “He’s got a five-year deal so I’ll be here for that long at least. Beyond that, I’m not going to hire another coach and I don’t think we’ll have to with his leadership.”
For as much Sunday’s introductory press conference was about Deion Sanders, it was also about George — who Sanders made sure got his fair share of praise for making all of this happen.
“Yeah, clap it up for him!” Sanders said after saying he “met his match” in George.
“I met somebody that was profound, that was passionate, that was caring, that stood on morals,” Sanders continued. “He will not stop until he’s accomplished all that he’s set out to accomplish.”
This was a big day for George and it needed to be.
He was the one responsible for bringing in Karl Dorrell and giving him that big contract after being burned by Mel Tucker.
“It had to be a re-do from top to bottom, that’s why I’m going to give Coach Prime the latitude to do what he needs to do,” George said. “We’ve talked about resources and what he needs. We need to go out and recruit the very best student athletes and he’s going to shoot for the sky just like we did in the hire.”
The former recruiting director under legendary CU coach Bill McCartney, George has accomplished it all in sports. He’s run the Champions Tour for the PGA, was the chief operating officer for the Texas Rangers and recently finished a three-year term on the College Football Playoff selection committee.
But his time as the AD in Boulder will be defined by how good (or bad) this goes with Sanders.
“I’ve got confidence in who I am and where I think this program needs to be and we’ve missed it, but now I think we’re back on track,” George said. “We’re going to do everything we can to elevate this program as quickly as we can to get back to national prominence like we should be.”