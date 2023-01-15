Make it an even 40 new players added to Colorado's roster this offseason — and Deion Sanders probably isn't done.
The Buffs received a pair of commitments from sixth-year defensive linemen after yet another big recruiting weekend for Coach Prime in Boulder.
If there was one clear weak spot for CU after last season, it was at defensive end. The key contributors at that spot ran out of eligibility, but Michigan's Taylor Upshaw and Arkansas' Jordan Domineck will certainly bolster that unit after successful runs at Power 5 programs.
Upshaw has done a lot of winning during his time with the Wolverines, including back-to-back Big Ten Championships and back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff.
The Bradenton, Florida native brings with him his five career sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.
Domineck also brings plenty of sacks with him. After racking up 7.5 for Arkansas this past season, he has a career total 16.5 after he had nine in three seasons at Georgia Tech prior.
That brings the total number of defensive linemen added in the transfer portal to six with West Virginia's Taijh Alston, Dartmouth's Shane Cokes and Western Michigan's Marshawn Kneeland already signed and Fresno State's Leonard Payne also currently committed.
But Domineck may bring another Lakeland, Florida native with him in the form of Cormani McClain, the five-star cornerback and top 5 player in the 2023 recruiting class who was reportedly on campus this weekend.
McClain did not sign with Miami last month despite being verbally committed to the Hurricanes and now signs are pointing to McClain choosing between the Buffs and Florida with the second signing day coming up on Feb. 1.
Domineck also isn't the only member of the Razorbacks defense that will be joining the Buffs as safety Myles Slusher has also pledged a commitment to the Buffs
Slusher, Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke and Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil all committed after visiting last weekend.
While Mugharbil has yet to appear in a collegiate game after he was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, Smoke comes to CU after contributing for four years at Kentucky. He has already rushed for over 1,500 yards for his career and has 13 career touchdowns.