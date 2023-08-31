BOULDER — It’s not every day you get a chance to add a potential contributor this close to the season, and Colorado linebackers coach Andre’ Hart wasn’t going to pass on the opportunity.

The Buffaloes have officially added former Tennessee and Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell, who is in his final year of eligibility, to the roster and CU is working quickly to get the New Jersey native up to speed.

“He’s been able to learn and process the information really quickly,” Hart said. “A lot of the things are just terminology. At Tennessee, he ran some of the same defenses. We always want to get better. We’re always trying to add competition. We’re always trying to add talent to that room because we want to make Boulder the best it can be.”

Mitchell was a starter last season for the Volunteers after missing much of the 2021 season with an injury. Prior to that, he was the leading tackler at Texas in 2020 after starting five games in his first year with the team in 2019.

All of that experience is why Hart was comfortable adding Mitchell this late in the calendar. Hart feels comfortable with the trio of LaVonta Bentley, Marvin Ham and Demouy Kennedy, but his room is lacking experience behind them.

“I need to know how many snaps you’ve taken,” Hart said. “(Mitchell) took a lot of snaps at Texas as a freshman and then he took a ton at Tennessee as well. Demouy Kennedy, LaVonta Bentely and Marvin Ham, who’s been here, they’re the only three experienced guys. The rest of those guys are Thanksgiving turkeys, they’re in the oven, they’re still cooking. They’re not ready just yet.”

But there’s also a reason a player like Mitchell was looking for a new home in late August.

He had originally joined Arizona State this offseason but was dismissed from the team earlier this month after an incident at a Sun Devils practice.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Culture wins,” ASU coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters after Mitchell was let go. “It is very, very simple. Culture wins. You are either going to practice how we practice, live how we live, be a good person, compete, say 'yes, sir' and 'no, sir,' open doors for people. Be genuinely a good person or do things right, or you are not."

So far there’s been no concern for the Buffs' coaching staff.

“(I’m) not saying that the coaches on any other team couldn’t reach them or it couldn’t have been done, but I think we acquired them at a time where they were ready to make a change and we were also ready to put in the work and the attention to detail to make sure they make that change,” Hart said. “They’re all good players. The problem was figuring out how to get them to the field where they can display their talent without being a distraction off the field. We’ve done a great job of doing that and that’s one of our secret sauces to why we’re successful.”

With just one year of eligibility left, Mitchell didn’t come to CU for the long haul. He has one final shot in college. As soon as he’s ready, the Buffs are going to use every bit of production he can bring. It may be sooner rather than later that Mitchell is on the field.

“The way he’s moving and doing (it) right now, it may be Week 2, honestly,” Hart said. “He’s really picking up the playbook that fast. We have a very extensive and volume-based playbook and he’s been able to take it (in).”

Buffs linebacker rotation appears set

Heading into Saturday’s season opener against No. 17 TCU, Hart appears to have his linebacker rotation ready to go. Clemson grad transfer LaVonta Bentley and Marvin Ham, one of the few returning CU players, are the likely starters in the base packages, while speedy Alabama transfer Demouy Kennedy will come in on third downs and known passing downs when the offense goes empty.

“Usually at linebacker you don’t rotate a lot,” Hart said. “I did it at Jackson State and I’m looking to do the same thing here. These guys will play different quarters to keep them going and keep them loose.”