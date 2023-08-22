BOULDER — Sean Lewis isn’t going to be a hypocrite.

While Colorado's preparation is underway for Week 1 against TCU, the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator is going to act any different.

He asks his players to operate the same.

“We have to exude that standard to them because if we change come game day or we change now because it’s game week, the kids are going to look at us like, what have we been talking about?” Lewis said Tuesday. “We’re going to be us and I’m going to be me.”

Lewis hasn’t changed one bit during fall camp as the CU offense is still flying all over the field prior to the Sept. 2 opener in Fort Worth.

Some players have been studying TCU film for weeks, but now practices start to look different as the offense and defense separate more often to go against the scout teams. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 13-2 season and a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff.

While big names like wide receiver Quentin Johnston and cornerback Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson are now in the NFL, TCU is still returning plenty of quality starters, including a former Buff at safety in Mark Perry.

“Going off of all last year’s tape and everything, they’re an aggressive, fast-flow defense,” Lewis said. “They do a great job playing with mixed fronts and they force your guys up front to be on the same page.”

Even though the Horned Frogs are coming off an appearance in the national championship game, Lewis and the Buffs aren’t lacking confidence.

“I like the way we match up across the board and I like our desire to get better and go compete every single day,” Lewis said. “Our guys are going to be excited to go play.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The unknown factor may be one that CU can play to its advantage down in Fort Worth. With how few players are left from last year’s Buffs, the film from the game in Folsom Field last September is useless to the TCU coaching staff. From a scheme perspective, Kent State film is more valuable from a system perspective, Jackson State film from a personnel perspective.

“Week 1 no matter where you’re at and whether it was year five at Kent State or year one here, there’s always some element of chasing ghosts,” Lewis said. “Philosophically, there’s things that people put their stakes in the ground with, but the same way that we challenge our kids to improve and compete on a daily basis, I think the best coaches in the business, they’re lifelong learners. They probably went and did some professional development and they probably added some wrinkles that we’re going to have to adjust to.”

For Lewis and company, the best thing they can do is prepare for every game situation possible and do it on a daily basis so this new-look team is all on the same page no matter what is thrown its way.

“This past week in the scrimmage, we had 43 third down opportunities and we were 50% on that, which would’ve put us ninth in the country based off last year’s numbers,” Lewis said. “We’re always tracking that, we’re always aware of that. We really pride ourselves on our kids growing their situational awareness so we can stay on schedule, stay on task and just treat practice like a game each and every single day.”

Anticipation is growing to see quarterback Shedeur Sanders throw to talented Buffs wide receivers in a game setting. The passing game is the feature of Lewis’ offense, which spreads out wide receivers as far as possible, implementing up-tempo and some ‘Air Raid’ tactics to wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

But Lewis hasn’t and never will forget his Wisconsin roots, either. He knows he’ll hear it if he doesn’t run the football at least a little bit.

“Selfishly, I want (former Wisconsin) coach (Barry) Alvarez to pick up my call every now and again so he doesn’t take my alumni card because we don’t run power,” Lewis said with a laugh.