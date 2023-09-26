BOULDER — Sean Payton is losing favor in Broncos Country after the team's 0-3 start, highlighted by a historic loss to the Dolphins Sunday.

He has one supporter who isn't wavering.

“Leave my guy alone," Deion Sanders said Tuesday. "I love the Broncos. You know I love their coach. Sean Payton’s my guy. He’s going to get it right. I promise you that. I believe in Sean Payton.”

Coach Prime has consistently praised his highly paid coaching counterpart in the state since each was tasked with rebuilding programs that haven't won much recently.

"Sean Payton is a good friend of mine," Sanders said at Colorado's media day last month. "He's one of the best coaches to ever walk the sidelines."

Before he was hired by the Broncos, Payton was complimentary of CU's hiring of Sanders.

"I think it’s a great hire for Colorado," Payton said while on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" podcast. "I think everyone else in the conference is on notice."

Despite both coaches suffering big losses last weekend — Coach Prime's Buffs were blown out at Oregon — it's safe to say things have gone better for Sanders and CU, who remain the talk of the college football world with three wins already under their belt when most sportsbook had their over/under win total for the entire season at three and a half.