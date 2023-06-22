Deion Sanders wants to get one thing straight: his left foot isn't going anywhere.

As Coach Prime has continued to deal with health issues regarding blood flow in his legs the last few years, he met with doctors in his office at Folsom Field last week to discuss next steps and it was mentioned by one of the vascular surgeons that there is the potential for Sanders to need his left foot amputated.

But that's not happening just yet.

"There is no talk of amputation, there is no talk of any of that," Sanders said Thursday in a YouTube video, addressing the concern from the public. "The doctor was just telling me if worse comes to worst, this was going to happen. But I believe in staying right so we don't ever have to take that left."

The Colorado coach said he has two blood clots, one in each leg and will have an operation on Friday to relieve them and restore proper blood flow to his feet, which would allow doctors to operate on his left foot again and straighten two of three remaining toes he has on that foot.

"That's what's going on, that's it," Sanders said. "You heard it from me. Now I can finally move forward so I can have this stuff fixed."

Coach Prime has long expressed his wishes to have these procedures done prior to the start of his first season in charge of the Buffs and he hopes this will accomplish that with just a little over a month left until the start of training camp.

"I ain't going nowhere because 'We Coming,'" Sanders said. "I'm just trying to get all this straight so when I walk (down) that sideline... because I'm gonna talk to my talk (so) that I can walk my walk."