LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 must wait to see the "Coach Prime" show up close and in person.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders announced Wednesday he won't attend Friday's Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas due to another foot procedure he's having on Thursday.

"I just wanted you to let you know what's going down, but we will be well represented," Sanders said in a YouTube video posted on "Thee Pregame Show's" channel.

Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly reportedly will take Sanders' place among the conference's coaches, while quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter will be among the Buffs in attendance.

"Coach Prime" recently had another surgery to remove blood clots in his left leg. Now doctors will remove any blood clots in his right leg, as well as straightening two of his three remaining toes on his left foot in order to alleviate pain he feels when walking around in shoes, according to the video.

"This is going to be the last time my toes look like that," Sanders said.

Buffs fans are hoping to see a healthy Sanders on the sidelines in his first season in Boulder.

"I promise you, when we go to TCU, I'm running out in front of our team," Sanders said.