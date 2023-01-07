BOULDER — What did the state of Oregon do to this Colorado team?
With Saturday’s dominant win over Oregon State, the Buffs capped off a two-game sweep over the Ducks and Beavers by a combined score of 130-83 in what was the fewest points allowed in back-to-back conference games since the late 1940s.
“Impressive defensive effort again by our guys,” CU coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “I’ve gotta tip my hat to them. They really responded to the challenge we gave them earlier this week and they put back-to-back efforts together.”
The Buffs came into this week sitting at 1-3 in Pac-12 play, but are now back at .500 after two equally impressive wins and they weren’t at their best in either of them.
On Thursday night against Oregon, CU was missing leading scorer KJ Simpson. It didn’t matter.
On Saturday night against Oregon State, the Buffs shot just 41% from the field and had 13 turnovers. It didn’t matter.
It’s all because of the thing Boyle stresses the most — defense.
“You get into conference play and lock people down the way we have the last two games, good things happen,” Boyle said.
Tristan da Silva continued to make his case for All-Pac-12 first team with another 17 points on an efficient 7 for 10 shooting night.
The junior forward made the highlight play of the night with his spin move into the lane for an easy layup that put CU up 20 with just over seven minutes left.
“He’s such a matchup problem for other teams,” Boyle said of da Silva, who put up 47 total points in the last two games.
Littleton native and Columbine grad Luke O’Brien also put together a solid week off the bench.
After grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds against Oregon, he added another nine on Saturday night and continued to be a valuable piece off the bench.
“Luke’s giving us everything he’s got, effort-wise,” Boyle said. “I love his activity, his confidence. He’s not playing afraid to make a mistake. I think the first couple years of his career, he was so worried about making mistakes and now he recognizes when he makes them, but he just plays through them. That’s a really positive thing for him. It’s not something that should go unnoticed.”
There’s plenty of momentum with this team right now. CU has proven how good it can at its best and now heads into the toughest road trip of the year — back-to-back games at USC and UCLA — playing about as good as it has all season.
“It’s just one game, it’s just one weekend, but we took care of business,” Boyle said. “Now it’s time to take this show on the road and go to L.A. and play two of the most talented teams in our league.”