BOULDER — Trevor Woods grabbed the interception that sealed Colorado’s double-overtime win over Colorado State and punted the football high into the sky — just like he told his teammates he was going to do.

“I had to follow through with it, you know?” Woods said Wednesday.

As Woods and the Buffaloes prepare to head west for their biggest test of the young season against No. 10 Oregon, they’ll be doing so without star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. While several members of the team have mentioned that losing him is “like losing two players in one,” it would be hard to say his loss will be felt equally.

For a CU defense that has allowed 30 points and 460 yards per game, that unit has a pretty good case of needing Hunter back more than the offense. But the perfect example of how CU can survive during Hunter’s absence is in the defensive stand that ended with Woods’ interception.

“There’s nothing more important you can do for your team than getting turnovers,” defensive coordinator Charles Kelly said. “Our guys are buying into that and we’ve gotta keep that up.”

While Kelly certainly sees plenty of things for his defense to clean up, he really can’t complain about the amount of turnovers his unit has forced through three games. The Buffs have six interceptions and four fumble recoveries which has them tied for first in the country with 10 takeaways.

Five of those six interceptions and two of the forced fumbles come from the safety trio of Woods, Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig.

“We make it an emphasis every day,” Woods said. “We’ve gotta sure up on the yards and stuff like that, but if we keep getting turnovers though, it helps.”

The amount of yards the Buffs are allowing is definitely a concern, although Kelly knows the specific issue and it was on display last week against the Rams, who put up nearly 500 yards of offense.

“The biggest thing is just the explosive plays,” Kelly said. “We’ve gotta eliminate that. Some of that is just caused by missed tackles on the perimeter. Some of those balls weren’t completed very far but turned into bigger gains.”

Through three games, CU has allowed 47 plays of 10 yards or more, which ranks 110th out 133 teams in the country. They’ve also allowed seven plays of 30 yards or more, which is also squarely in the back half of the nation.

“We’ve just gotta tackle,” Woods said.

Those corrections will need to be made quickly as CU faces an Oregon team that is averaging 58 points and nearly 600 yards per game in its 3-0 start. Veteran quarterback Bo Nix is in full control of the offense in his second year with the Ducks and has plenty of talented weapons around him like speedy wide receiver Troy Franklin and a stable of capable running backs.

Luckily for the Buffs, though, they have someone on staff who is quite familiar with Nix. Kelly, the former Alabama assistant, not only coached against Nix during his three years at Auburn, but he’s also known Nix from the time he was little as Kelly and Nix’s father, Patrick, are good friends, coaching together at three different spots in their respective careers.

“I’ve known Bo since he was born,” Kelly said. “I watched him grow up. I know what kind of competitor he is. He’s a really good athlete. I think (Oregon coach) Dan (Lanning) and them have done a really good job with him. He understands what they want to do offensively.”

Head coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday that it will be a “corner by committee” plan for the Buffs as they try to find someone to consistently play on the outside along with Omarion Cooper Sr., who performed well as the starting corner opposite Hunter in the first three weeks and will be the team’s top corner while he’s out.

Veteran Travis Jay, who came to CU from Florida State with Cooper and others, could soon work his way into the mix as he recently returned to practice as he works his way back from injury. Another candidate is true freshman Carter Stoutmire, who saw time on the field in the first two weeks of the season before getting banged up prior to CSU and missing last week’s game. There’s a chance he returns this week and if he does, he could be in line for a big role.

“I think Carter’s done really good,” Kelly said. “For a young player, he doesn’t act like he’s young. The stage wasn’t too big for him when he got in there against Nebraska and he did some really good things. We’re excited about him for the rest of the year.”

BEND, DON’T BREAK

CU Buffs defensive stats through 3 weeks

Points allowed per game: 30.33 (102nd out of 133 in nation)

Turnovers forced: 10 (T-1st)

Yards allowed per game: 460.3 (122nd)

Plays of 10+ yards: 47 (110th)

Tackles for loss per game: 5 (92nd)