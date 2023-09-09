BOULDER — Denver’s own Arden Walker was the first to try it out. Then Jordan Domineck got in on the action. Then Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. Finally, big Bishop Thomas.

Who knew all it took for the Colorado defense to wake up was a custom-made, black and gold turnover throne with the words “I Believe” at the bottom.

Colorado is debuting a Turnover Throne against Nebraska 👀👑 pic.twitter.com/g3wwnSUwXx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2023

As the No. 22 Buffaloes beat up on rival Nebraska to the tune of a 36-14 final scoreline, it was the defense — not the offense that broke dozens of program records a week ago — that set the tone.

Walker, the Cherry Creek High product, pounced on a fumbled snap on the first possession of the game. Even though the CU offense didn’t turn it into points, the Buffs defense came back out onto the field and got a stop. Then another. Then they forced a missed field goal. Then they recovered another fumble and intercepted Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims and it was clear — yet another classic, stout defensive performance in this long rivalry was well underway.

“Hats off to the defense how steadfast they were today,” coach Deion Sanders said postgame. “They atoned for the disappointment that we were last week defensively.”

It couldn’t have gone much worse a week ago in Fort Worth. While the CU offense was scoring at will in the second half, every point was necessary with the Buffs’ inability to get a stop on the other side of the ball.

The onus was put squarely on the players as Coach Prime reiterated again Saturday that defensive coordinator Charles Kelly called “a great game” against the Horned Frogs.

They responded today, not just with the four turnovers (three fumble recoveries and an interception), but they generated pressure in the backfield and limited the Cornhuskers offense to less than 350 total yards, exactly 200 less than they allowed a week ago at TCU. Outside of a few big runs, that number could’ve been even smaller on Saturday afternoon.

“We did way better than last week,” said defensive end Taijh Alston, who had 1.5 sacks in the game. “As a defense, we just gotta keep stacking days and getting better because we still had a few assignments that we messed up on. We can get better and correct those assignments.”

The message all week for the entire Buffs team was that this week’s game against Nebraska. After hearing constant praise all week for how good Shedeur Sanders and the CU offense played in the season opener, the CU defense took that message and amped it up a notch.

“I feel like there was a lot of fire for all of us as a unit,” Alston said.

Two weeks into the season, there’s already a full proof of concept for how good this Buffs team can be. Just imagine combining the offensive performance against TCU with the defensive performance against Nebraska and suddenly that challenging Pac-12 schedule looks a lot less daunting.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit for our team,” Alston said.