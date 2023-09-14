BOULDER — Jordan Domineck was too quick for Nate Boerkircher.

The Colorado outside linebacker exploded off the line of scrimmage and the Nebraska tight end who was supposed to be blocking him. Domineck, the Arkansas transfer and leader of the Buffaloes defensive line, dropped Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. for a 2-yard loss on the play.

It was CU’s first tackle for loss of the season and just two plays later, Cherry Creek’s own Arden Walker recovered a mishandled snap and became the fist Buff to take a seat in the now famous turnover throne on the sidelines. The whole sequence brought a smile to the face of defensive ends coach Nick Williams.

“That was awesome,” Williams said Wednesday. “It's (an) incentive for those guys to have big plays, get the ball out. I love watching those boys sit in that big throne. They’re young kings.”

That was the first series of the day for the CU defense. On the defensive line in particular, they were out to make a statement that they aren’t the same unit that allowed nearly 550 yards of offense against TCU and failed to record a sack or a tackle for loss.

“We didn’t get as much production as we wanted to, especially up front,” Domineck said this week. “We didn’t show that we could be a dominant force up front. That was our main emphasis of last week, just being more physical, playing on their side of the ball and it worked out.”

It certainly did work out for the Buffs.

Although they allowed over 200 rushing yards for the second straight week, 101 of those yards came on Nebraska’s two touchdowns in the game and one of them was when both teams had pulled their starters with the result no longer in doubt.

Overall, the Buffs racked up two sacks and another four tackles for loss as a group. Players like Domineck, Walker, Taijh Alston, Leonard Payne Jr. and Sav’ell Smalls were all winning at the line of scrimmage and getting into the backfield with regularity. They didn’t look like the same unit up front that was regularly getting pushed off their spots in Week 1 to the tune of over seven yards per carry for the Horned Frogs.

“We recognized our problems and we’ve got a bunch of guys that critiqued themselves,” Williams said led to the improvement. “They accepted the coaching. We pointed out exactly what we weren’t good at and we attacked that at practice. We don’t have a bunch of soft guys that can’t take the coaching. We tell them exactly what it is we need to fix and then we work towards that.”

Maybe more than any other unit on the roster, the CU defensive line has fully embraced the “lack of respect” message that can be heard throughout the team facility.

“We hear people saying that the strength of our team is our secondary,” Williams said. “It’s about respect for us. We’re going to start fast. We’re going to run to the ball and we’re going to strike ‘em for four quarters.”

Only two weeks into the season, the CU defense feels like the win over Nebraska was the turning point they needed. For much of the win at TCU, they looked like a unit that had a bunch of new players come in over the summer and was just getting to play together for the first time.

They knew the talent and the coaching was there, though, and maybe all it will have taken was one performance to get that group off and running. Their first chance to prove that comes Saturday night against the CSU Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

“We definitely are coming together as a defense,” Domineck said. “This was definitely a turning point of showing ourselves, hey, this is what we can do, this what we’re going to be able to do and this is what we need to strive for week after week after week.”