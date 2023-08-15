BOULDER — As a Georgia native himself, Colorado defensive ends coach Nick Williams had sympathy for his newcomers from the south as they adjusted to the thin air in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

But with a Week 1 matchup against TCU roughly two weeks away, the time for sympathy is over. With the Buffs midway through fall camp, Williams is focused on one thing — getting his players in proper shape to be the game wreckers the CU defense expects them to be.

“That’s a lot of our guys’ problem — we’ve gotta get in great shape,” Williams said Tuesday. “Then we can communicate and run to the ball and do the things that we’re asking them to do.”

As the CU roster turned over for a second time following the spring game, Williams’ group — and the defensive line as a whole — looks the most different. There are only four players remaining from the spring among the group of defensive linemen and outside linebackers.

Two of the four players still around are the leaders that emerged in the spring in Arkansas transfer linebacker Jordan Domineck and Dartmouth transfer lineman Shane Cokes. To them, practices in fall camp are worlds different than the spring.

“I think the biggest thing is ‘want to,’” Cokes told The Denver Gazette last week. “I think in the spring, it might’ve been a little less, just given the situation. Now with everyone coming in, we all have that common goal of winning that championship and individual goals of just being great. Seeing that from everyone has been the most exciting thing for me.”

With all the new additions, the Buffs now feel like they have the pieces in place to have an impact unit both on the outside and on the interior of the defensive line.

Florida State transfers Derrick McLendon and Bishop Thomas have added not just talent and experience to the room, but also some personality.

“Bishop, personality wise, he is definitely his own character and we love it,” Cokes said. “Bishop is Bishop and you gotta love Bishop for it. I think I appreciate that the most out of him. But as a football player, (Thomas) is quick, he’s twitchy, he’s fast.”

Washington transfer Sav’ell Smalls, a former five-star recruit out of the Seattle suburbs, has added talent to the room.

There’s also Maine transfer Khairi Manns, who’s performed well this week, former Cherry Creek standout Arden Walker, as well as Chance Main, who was a member of the Buffs last season and rejoined the team this summer after adding 20 pounds to his frame.

“We’re going to get in great shape and be able to rotate in and out for four quarters,” Williams said. “There’s not one selfish guy in my room. We win together, we lose together. Who’s ever in the game, they’re in the game and when they get tired (and) they need a blow, we’re going to put another guy in. Everyone’s going to eat.”

For Williams, a former player and graduate assistant for the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, that’s all he knows.

“That’s what they (Georgia) do — depth,” Williams said. “Strength in numbers. I think that’s what we have. We’re all going to make plays and we’re going to do it together.”