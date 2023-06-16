If Deion Sanders is hurting, he’s doing a good job of hiding it.

As issues with blood flow in his left foot have continued since a 2021 operation he had while coaching at Jackson State in which he had two toes amputated, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach met with his medical team in Boulder to discuss potential next steps.

“Things can cascade,” vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs said in a YouTube video posted by “Thee Pregame Show,” one of several accounts that documents the daily happenings with the Sanders family and the Buffaloes football program.

“He could lose the foot.”

Sanders stressed to the trio of doctors, that included Jacobs, orthopedic surgeon Ken Hunt and vascular surgeon Max Wohlauer, that this would be the best time for him to have another operation, which could potentially remove another toe from his left foot.

“I don’t have feeling in the bottom of my foot at all,” Sanders said. “I just want to know what we can do because I want to do it this summer. When we get rolling (in the fall), I’m not going to have time to do it.”

Whatever operation Sanders’ medical team can do in the next few weeks, it’s not without risk. But that doesn’t bother Sanders.

“I know what the risks are,” Sanders said. “I only have eight toes, so I’m pretty sure I understand. It is what it is, I don’t plan on doing no more running in my life.”