With a 3-0 record and the country captivated by his Colorado team, Deion Sanders has become the talk of the non-sports world as well.

Coach Prime was interviewed by “60 Minutes” last week in Boulder for an episode that appeared on Sunday evening. In his conversation with the oldest and most-watched newsmagazine on television, Sanders was the exact same person Buffaloes fans have gotten to know over the last 10 months.

“I make a difference — I truly make a difference,” Sanders told host Jon Wertheim. “I make folks nervous, man.”

The main topics of the piece were familiar to those who have been following what Coach Prime has been doing at CU. He was asked about why he left Jackson State to take over a Buffs team coming off a disastrous 1-11 season in 2022.

“God wouldn't relocate me to something that was successful,” Sanders said. “He had to find the most disappointing and the most difficult task. And this is what it was. And this is what it is. And I love that.”

Sanders was of course asked about that first team meeting where he told everyone he was bringing his Louis (Vuitton) luggage with him and encouraged current players to enter the transfer portal. He embraces a form of communication that can be brutally honest.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I think truth is good for kids,” Coach Prime said. “We're so busy lyin', we don't even recognize the truth no more ... in society. We want everybody to feel good. That's not the way life is. Now, it is my job to make sure I have what we need to win. That makes a lot of people feel good. Winning does.”

Sanders said he knows that all of the attention that has been on Boulder and the CU program is because of him. He knows it all goes away the second he does.

“My kids that play for me, they didn't choose a university,” Coach Prime said. “They chose me.”

The icing on the cake, though, came when Sanders was asked who he thinks is the best college football coach in America.

“Let me see a mirror so I can look at it,” Coach Prime said. “You think I'm gonna sit up here and tell you somebody else? You think that's the way I operate?”