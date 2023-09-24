Colorado's three-week stay in the AP top 25 is over.

Following the Buffaloes' 42-6 loss Saturday at Eugene, Deion Sanders and company are back where they started the preseason — unranked.

CU received the third-most votes of teams that didn't crack the top 25, behind Kansas State and Kentucky.

The Buffs got as high No. 18 in the rankings following a Week 2 win over Nebraska.

After having a record eight teams in the top 25 last week, the Pac-12 is back down to six teams in the poll. UCLA also fell out. The conference still has four teams in the top 10 with No. 7 Washington, No. 8 USC, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10.

The Mountain West added a team to the poll with No. 25 Fresno State. Air Force, which improved to 4-0 with an impressive road win at San Jose State Friday, received votes.

The Buffs face No. 8 USC Saturday at Folsom Field. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. on Fox.