Colorado Oregon Football

Colorado wide receiver Javon Antonio (4) is brought down by Oregon defensive back Cole Martin (21) during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Colorado's three-week stay in the AP top 25 is over.

Following the Buffaloes' 42-6 loss Saturday at Eugene, Deion Sanders and company are back where they started the preseason — unranked.

CU received the third-most votes of teams that didn't crack the top 25, behind Kansas State and Kentucky.

The Buffs got as high No. 18 in the rankings following a Week 2 win over Nebraska. 

After having a record eight teams in the top 25 last week, the Pac-12 is back down to six teams in the poll. UCLA also fell out. The conference still has four teams in the top 10 with No. 7 Washington, No. 8 USC, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10. 

The Mountain West added a team to the poll with No. 25 Fresno State. Air Force, which improved to 4-0 with an impressive road win at San Jose State Friday, received votes.

The Buffs face No. 8 USC Saturday at Folsom Field. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. on Fox.