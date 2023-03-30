From 1-11 to a sold-out spring game.

That's what Deion Sanders has done for CU Buffs football.

The Buffs' "Black & Gold" game will be the only spring game broadcast nationally on ESPN and will have an attendance of over 45,000, as athletic director Rick George announced. CU has sold out of its $10 tickets for the event. CU alumnus Chris Fowler will be on the call for ESPN along with former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich.

It will be the most-attended spring game in CU history. The previous record was just under 18,000 in 2008. The attendance of this year's spring game will also be greater than the last nine combined — when tickets were free.

The average attendance for the six home games last fall was just under 43,000, with only two games (the opener against TCU and the lone win, against Cal) surpassing the 45,000 mark that will likely be set for the spring game.

The spring game will take place on Saturday, April 22. Only two-time defending national champion Georgia will also have its spring game broadcast on the ESPN networks with its game on ESPN2.