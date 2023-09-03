FORT WORTH, Texas — Dylan Edwards must think this college football thing is pretty easy.

In a perfect collegiate debut for the true freshman, Edwards led Colorado with 177 all-purpose yards, breaking multiple school records and scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Buffaloes’ 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU. He was one of four players with over 100 receiving yards in the game, with his game-high 135 shattering the CU record for receiving yards in a game by a running back.

Edwards’ three receiving touchdowns in the game was not only the most by any Buffs running back in program history, but it was just the sixth time that any CU player caught that many touchdowns in a single game.

But if you ask the guy who coached him in youth football and is now coaching him again with the Buffs, this wasn’t much of a surprise.

“Dylan Edwards is phenomenal, I’ve been saying that since he was four years old,” Deion Sanders said. “Don’t let the size fool you. Dylan is a dawg.”

With Houston transfer Alton McCaskill not able to go as the Buffs continue to ease him back from the serious knee injury he suffered a year ago, the team was in need of a spark plug out of the backfield.

Enter Edwards, who became the first true freshman running back to start the season opener at CU in 32 years. Just like he did for four years at Derby High School just outside Wichita, Kan., the 5-foot-9 running back ran circles around the defense.

His first of four touchdowns was an easy one. Some miscommunication by the Horned Frogs allowed him to get wide open in the end zone for an easy pitch-and-catch with Shedeur Sanders on CU’s opening drive of the game.

FIRST TD OF THE SEASON FOR COLORADOShedeur Sanders and @CUBuffsFootball march down the field and take the lead 🦬🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y4N3TFCzLI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Edwards’ second was one of the best highlights from the day.

On just the second play of the second half, Edwards received a screen pass, made quick cut back to the inside to set up some key blocks before dashing down field, making a few defenders miss and leaving a few more in his dust.

They call this kid “everyday” Dylan Edwards for a reason. #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/p74NihHQ83 — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 2, 2023

“I knew I could make plays out there,” Edwards said. “We prepared well. When I got the ball, I was just doing my thing, pretty much, just reading my blocks and trying to get into the end zone.”

On the CU sideline, even though Edwards had just given the Buffs a 10-point lead just seconds into the half, there wasn’t much of a reaction. They saw that play more than a handful of times in fall camp.

“We see that in practice all the time,” Coach Prime said.

So much so that Edwards has already been given the nickname “everyday” for just how often he makes big plays in practice.

Since he arrived on campus in the spring, everyone has been raving about Edwards’ potential. That continued in fall camp when Edwards forced his way into a big role in the offense, making everyone feel like they had a star in the making on their hands.

Now the entire nation can feel it too.

“We just can’t wait to do it again,” Edwards said.

Shedeur Sanders earns national player of the week honor

Shedeur Sanders’ record-setting CU Buffs debut has captivated the nation.

The junior threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in his FBS debut and was named Walter Camp national player of the week for his performance.

The Walter Camp player of the year award is given annually.

Sanders broke nearly 10 program records in his FBS debut, including passing yards in a game, best completion percentage with a minimum of 30 attempts and most yards of total offense in a CU debut.