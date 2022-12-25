Merry Christmas, CU Buffs fans.
Santa Deion delivered one of the best presents you could ask for — a pair of highly coveted offensive weapons for the Buffs.
Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller, a top-10 recruit from Louisiana in the 2023 cycle, announced his commitment to the Buffs Christmas Eve. Then on Christmas Day, South Florida transfer wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. also announced he'd be joining CU.
Miller is now the second-highest rated high school player signed by CU in the last few days, according to 247sports, joining Adam Hopkins as the second consensus four-star wideout to sign with the Buffs.
The Vivian, Louisiana, native finished his career at North Caddo High School with 154 receptions for 3,492 yards and 43 touchdowns. His addition brings the Buffs' 2023 class to the No. 24 overall class in the country, per 247sports.
The second addition to the wide receiver room — Horn out of USF — may be an even bigger one for next season.
The junior comes to Boulder after two seasons in Tampa in which he racked up 67 catches for just under 1,000 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Horn will also add some electricity to the CU special teams unit. He was named a first-teamer in the American Athletic Conference at kick returner after 209 total kick return yards and one touchdown, with an average of 29.9 yards per return.
With Miller and Horn now part of the CU wide receiver group, the team has added four real talents in the two incoming freshmen — Hopkins and Miller — and the two transfers — Horn and former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter.
Horn's addition gives the Buffs the third-highest ranked transfer portal class, behind only Michigan and Florida State to this point.
There's even a chance the Buffs go up a spot or two after they got another present late on Christmas day as one of the top transfer tight ends — Arkansas State's Seydou Traore — announced his commitment to the Buffs.
Traore was First Team All-Sun Belt Conference last season after posting 655 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 50 total catches.
The total number of transfers signed by the Buffs is up to 12 and the group has taken shape with Horn, Hunter, Traore, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who signed on Thursday, all on board.