Not many in history have gotten to witness Deion Sanders’ greatness up close and in person. Chad Brown has.
The No. 1 thing brought up in regard to Sanders’ versatility as an athlete is that he’s the only person to ever play in the Super Bowl and the World Series. He’s also the only athlete to hit a home run in the MLB and score a touchdown in the NFL in the same week.
But Brown got to witness Sanders in his prime — no pun intended — in a different way on the football field.
When Brown’s Steelers met Sanders’ Cowboys in Super Bowl 30, the two All-Pro defensive players were actually on the field at the same time for a few plays.
Early in the first quarter of that game, Sanders lined up at wide receiver — as he was known to do from time to time — and Brown had to watch as Sanders slipped behind the secondary and hauled in a 47-yard pass from Troy Aikman for the longest offensive play of the game.
“If he had devoted himself full-time to being a receiver, he would have been one of those matchup nightmares that coaches talk about,” Brown told The Denver Gazette. “He was one of the most incredibly-skilled defensive backs the game has ever seen. The personality, the brashness, the confidence, the swagger, the ‘drip’ as the kids say now, all that was evident when he was playing in the NFL.”
That guy is now coaching at Brown’s alma mater and he couldn’t be more thrilled.
“It gives the program relevancy and that’s really been lacking for two decades,” Brown said of the hiring of Sanders as Colorado's coach. “Now CU is part of the national conversation.”
It’s been a rough last decade or so for someone like Brown, a CU Hall of Famer who helped deliver maybe the best four-year stretch in program history.
It even got to the point where Brown said he could no longer be emotionally invested in the Buffs because it would just cause too much frustration, especially in the last few years when the quality of players on the field resembled nothing close to what Brown was used to from his playing days in Boulder.
“I suppose there was some acceptance of where the program was,” Brown said. “While I had some frustrations about the product on the field, at the same time I still wanted those kids to have a great college experience. I loved my time at CU and I wanted somehow for them to have that same kind of experience. Maybe that was where the frustration came in. These kids are going to come through there and they’re not going to know about championships and sellouts at Folsom Field and all those tremendous things that I experienced.”
In the span of a few weeks, things have already changed drastically.
Yes, the hiring of Sanders is massively important, but what’s maybe even more meaningful in the eyes of Brown is what needed to happen in order for Sanders to agree to take this job. The increase in the salary of the head coach, the increase in the pool of money for assistant coaches and the alterations to the university’s transfer rules is exactly what Brown thought CU needed to do if it wanted to compete with the rest of the Pac-12 and beyond.
“Those are immediate wins that are program-changing wins,” Brown said. “Even if Deion doesn’t end up being a long-term solution, by the pursuit of Deion and having to remove some of these obstacles in his way, it makes the job easier and more palatable for whatever coach they try to bring in in the future.”
As Brown knows, getting quality players to come to Boulder is the key going forward. During any of his years with the Buffs, there would be a dozen or more future NFL players in the locker room. The last few years? That hasn’t been the case at all.
With Sanders running the show, that’s already begun to change. With multiple incoming four-star freshmen and some stars out of the transfer portal like Travis Hunter, the top overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle, the top of the CU roster has already taken a step forward.
That doesn’t guarantee instant success, though, and Brown knows that.
“Since (Sanders) was hired, people have been talking about is it going to be like Lincoln Riley at USC? Is it going to be like Brian Kelly at LSU? I think in some ways, yes, but in other ways, no,” Brown said. “Both of those programs, despite having some down times, were still able to bring in four- and five-star recruits. CU hasn’t had that level of recruiting in a long period of time.”
Maybe Sanders is the guy to bring back that sustained level of recruiting that is at or near the top of the Pac-12.
Just like it was for legendary CU coach Bill McCartney, it’s all about making an impression on kids in the recruiting hotbeds in the South, Texas and in Southern California where Brown is from. McCartney and Sanders may have their own unique styles, but hey, whatever works, right?
“In the end, there’s a reason why Alabama has been what they’ve been under Nick Saban and it’s because he recruits his butt off,” Brown said. “If Deion can have the same long-standing track record of success in recruiting, (his) teams are going to be successful. He’s the culture builder. He’s the standard bearer.
“But he’s also a recruiter that can go into any 17-year-old’s living room and sit on their parents’ couch all decked out in the latest Nike gear, probably wearing some custom Jordans that they made for him and he’s going to be able to close on that kid in ways that other coaches just simply don’t have that skill set, the same persona, the same magnitude that Deion has.”