BOULDER — Kordell Stewart’s love for the Colorado football program never wavered.

But as he continued to return to Boulder after his own CU Buffs Hall of Fame career, and as the program cycled through multiple athletics directors and even more coaches, he noticed the expectation of a once-great program began to fade well out of the national spotlight.

Now, though, one of his close friends is running the show. Stewart and Deion Sanders have been friends for almost 30 years, and it’s almost impossible to quantify just how much has changed since Coach Prime took over in Boulder.

Well, maybe not impossible.

CU announced season tickets are sold out for the first time in 27 years. The Buffs are preparing to host over 45,000 fans at Folsom Field for Saturday’s spring game. A year ago the estimated attendance was just shy of 2,000.

“Coach Prime’s effect is beyond words when it comes to this institution where I’ve had so much success,” Stewart said. “He’s really come in and kind of reenergized how we think about football here at CU. It’s like there was a plug sitting on the floor next to the socket and someone had to be brave enough to put it in the wall to get this thing lit up again.”

Stewart’s excitement was evident Wednesday as he spoke with The Denver Gazette and other media outlets that regularly cover the Buffs. He's not the only former player in town Saturday.

Other CU greats from the 1990s like Michael Westbrook, Chad Brown, Alfred Williams, and Mike Pritchard are expected to be in attendance. So will other standouts from the last decade or so — Chidobe Awuzie, David Bahktiari, Mason Crosby, Nate Landman and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Stewart is hoping he gets to see those guys at more than just an autograph session for fans.

“I want to race everybody,” Stewart said with a laugh. “I still want to compete.

“The guys that I knew or knew of when I came in, it’s going to be great to see them. I just talked to a whole bunch of guys from the 70s that were out on the field today. That is long overdue. To see that it’s happening this way, that positive energy, it matters. For me, I’m really excited to say the least. To know that this thing is going to be packed for a spring game and knowing that the regular season is sold out, come on, man.”

While Stewart is thrilled to see the renewed interest in the program, he knows from his playing days winning the offseason is different than winning games in the fall.

“I like the direction that we’re going in with this,” Stewart said. “We’re not here for feel-good stories, per se, we’re here to win.”