Kordell Stewart remembers like it was yesterday.
It was Week 10 of the 2004 season and he was the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. They were on the road facing the Jets and Stewart was called into action — only not at quarterback.
Seeing Stewart at a position other than quarterback wasn’t uncommon as he got his nickname “Slash” from his first few years in the NFL with the Steelers when his position was basically quarterback/receiver/rusher.
But this day against the Jets was different.
“I thought they were joking when they asked me to go out there and punt,” Stewart told The Denver Gazette, recalling the game.
Well, that was Stewart's assignment when Ravens punter Dave Zastudil had to leave the game with an injury in the first half.
Stewart wound up punting five times for an average of 35.4 yards, but it was his final punt, in overtime, that made the difference. Baltimore’s first drive in overtime stalled near midfield and, as Stewart lined up to punt, he heard someone yell from the sidelines.
“Pick your foot up!”
The person yelling was Deion Sanders — and Stewart’s punt was his longest of the day at 42 yards and downed inside the 10-yard line.
After the Jets went three-and-out, the Ravens got the ball back with great field position and won the game a few minutes later on a game-winning field goal.
A few days later, Stewart was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
“I gave all my love to Deion because if I don’t pick my foot up on that punt, we don’t get (the ball) down the field as far as we got it,” Stewart said.
Stewart and Sanders had met before when they faced each other in Super Bowl 30, but their friendship took off from there.
“It’s been a true relationship and friendship,” Stewart said.
Now Sanders is the head coach at Stewart’s alma mater — Colorado.
The program really hasn’t been the same since Stewart, the passer responsible for the “Miracle at Michigan,” left nearly 30 years ago.
CU was one of the premier programs in college football throughout his four years. But after last season’s 1-11 record, CU was irrelevant — until last month when Sanders was hired.
“It’s long overdue,” Stewart said of the program being back in the national spotlight. “When I left, we had one loss, were (ranked) third behind Penn State and Nebraska and we were one (win) from having a chance to play for a national championship. To have that energy back again, it’s really overwhelming to say the least.”
A big reason for the excitement is the new quarterback. Shedeur Sanders is someone Stewart has known since Shedeur was a little kid. That little kid now will do what Stewart did all those years ago — quarterback the Buffs. And the comparisons are already rolling in.
“Sanders has a chance to be the most dynamic Colorado quarterback since Kordell Stewart,” FOX Sports’ RJ Young wrote last month.
Stewart, who is the Big 8’s all-time leader in total offense and left CU as the career leader in total offense and passing yards, views it as respect.
“A lot of great work was done there,” Stewart said. “It’s really a good thing, to be honest, to know that they’re going to have someone that has the cachet to want to reach that plateau. With the right tutelage and push for Shedeur, he can continue to do what he’s been doing, which is having a tremendous amount of success. He has an opportunity to do some really, really good stuff.”
After what’s happened over the last decade and a half, it's all a welcome sight for Stewart, whose support for the program has never wavered. But he doesn’t expect those struggles to continue any longer. This isn’t a rebuild with his friend “Coach Prime” in charge, he says.
“The thing that I think no one is really paying attention to is that (Sanders) knows what he’s doing,” Stewart said. “He’s been doing this for a long time. I don’t see this taking a long time at all. I’m talking (success) in the first year. He’s going to demand that.
“The only reason we’re saying it’s going to take some time is because we’re still remembering what took place over the last few years. All due respect to the process, but the pressure is to get it done right now.”
In Stewart’s eyes, there’s no one he’d rather have leading his old team.
“I look at this for Boulder and for that institution, he’s a gift,” Stewart said. “It’s not ever going to be the same ever again in Boulder, Colorado. This thing has changed overnight. Nick Saban has to deal with this. Chip Kelly has to deal with this. At USC, they have to deal with this. It isn’t and won’t be the same, as long as he’s the head coach at Colorado or wherever he is.
“Everything that man gets himself involved in, he changes it.”