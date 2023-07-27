The Big 12 summed up Colorado's history with the conference in two words.

“They’re back,” commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement.

Pair that with comments from CU athletic director Rick George, such as, “It’s an exciting day for our athletic department and for our entire university,” and it’s easy to see both sides are thrilled with the reunion.

As George also noted, this isn’t the same league the Buffs left in similar fashion 12 years ago.

Gone is Nebraska, the Buffs’ biggest rival. Gone are Texas A&M and Missouri. And when CU becomes a Big 12 member again next summer, Oklahoma and Texas will be off to the SEC.

There were multiple times over the past decade-plus, including when the Buffs bolted for the Pac-12, that the Big 12 was a struggling conference. With the return of CU, there’s real momentum and a chance for the conference to be right behind the SEC and Big Ten among the top conferences in the country.

“Think about the Big 12 back then,” CU chancellor Phil DiStefano said of the original decision to leave the Big 12. “There were a number of schools that were leaving at that time. There was that instability that was going on in the Big 12 at the time, which now I look at and think about the resilience of the Big 12. Many people thought back then that was the demise of a conference and it didn’t turn out that way. I think they became stronger.”

Whether the Big 12 is stronger than it was, especially with the imminent departures of Oklahoma and Texas, is certainly up for debate.

But there is plenty of Buffs history with a good chunk of this current version of the Big 12.

The series with the likes of Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State will be renewed. Those programs are former members of the Big 8, a famous one that housed CU for nearly 50 years. The Buffs have played all four of those programs at least 46 times in football.

But there will be a lot of firsts in the coming years.

The Buffs have faced the likes of Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston — all new members to the Big 12 in 2023 — a total of two times. Neither were played in the last 50 years.

Without Nebraska, there isn’t a clear geographical or historical rival. But that wasn’t a factor 12 years ago, either. The forced rivalry with Utah never caught on. Perhaps the Big 12 will create a rivalry with another team in that state — BYU, a football program CU has faced only 12 times.

But as George and DiStefano said multiple times Thursday, this move has nothing to do with the past and everything to do with the future.

“The Pac-12 conference has been a great conference for us,” George said. “This decision was a difficult decision, but it was the right decision for CU and it was all about looking ahead, not looking behind us.”

Top 5 CU football wins in the Big 12 era

1. No. 14 Colorado 62, No. 2 Nebraska 36 (Nov. 23, 2001)

2. No. 9 Colorado 39, No. 3 Texas 37 (Big 12 championship game; Dec. 1, 2001)

3. Colorado 27, No. 3 Oklahoma 24 (Sept. 29, 2007)

4. Colorado 65, Nebraska 51 (Nov. 23, 2007)

5. Colorado 42, No. 23 Colorado State 35 (Aug. 30, 2003)