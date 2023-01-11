BOULDER — KJ Simpson doesn’t forget.
The West Hills, California, native grew up watching USC and UCLA, but wasn't seriously recruited by either school. The Bruins didn’t offer the former four-star recruit, while the Trojans signed a pair of point guards in the same recruiting cycle — Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis and a different local four-star player, Malik Thomas.
He also doesn’t forget he went 0-3 against the Los Angeles schools as a freshman.
Now he goes home again as Colorado embarks on a pivotal trip with two games in three days against two of the top teams in the Pac-12.
“It’s special to go back home and play in front of my family,” Simpson told The Denver Gazette. “They came into our house last year and beat us, so it’s kinda personal.”
The matchup against the Trojans, and more specifically Ellis, comes Thursday.
Simpson enters into the game averaging the second-most points in the conference at 17.9, while Ellis isn’t far behind at 15.7 per game.
“It’s going to be competitive, for sure,” Simpson said.
Simpson and the Buffs are coming off arguably their best two-game stretch of the season as they dominated Oregon and Oregon State last week with a pair of complete, defensive performances that showed their potential when they stick to their principles.
“I think we finally found our identity which is defense,” Simpson said. “Once we play like that, we’re a tough team to beat. We’ve just gotta carry this over. This is a really big test. If we can play the way we’ve been playing, we’ll show the league we belong.”
One reason for Buffs confidence is that despite the injuries that have affected the rotation, someone usually stepped up.
Lately, in the absence of Jalen Gabiddon, Javon Ruffin has become a key player for the Buffs.
The redshirt freshman guard, who missed all of last season due to injury, leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage and has played 15 or more minutes in five of the last six games. He’s only reached double figures twice this season, but seems to have a knack for making a big shot at the right time, either to slow the other team’s run or get his team started on one of its own.
“I’m never scared to take a shot,” Ruffin told The Denver Gazette. “If I’m open, I feel confident so I'm going to keep shooting. I haven’t really done too much yet [offensively], but I know eventually I’m going to do a lot more than that.”
The CU program understands the import of the Los Angeles trip for the team’s aspirations.
The road trip to L.A. might as well be ‘prove it’ week for the other 12 teams in the conference. USC and UCLA are tough to beat in any gym, but it’s even more of a challenge on the road.
“It’s time to put up or shut up,” coach Tad Boyle said. “We’ve got 14 league games left. Nine of them are against opponents that are above us in the standings. Every game is important [when] you get into league play, but if we can find a way on Thursday to win a game, it really helps our chances down the stretch.”