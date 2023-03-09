Deion Sanders has hired a trusted veteran to fill the final spot on his initial coaching staff.

Longtime assistant coach Sal Sunseri, who was most recently at Alabama, is Colorado's new defensive tackles coach, the program announced Thursday.

After hiring Patrick Hill from Louisiana State to coach the defensive tackles in January, Sanders was forced to make another hire after Hill left a few weeks ago to take a job with the Minnesota Vikings.

A former All-American linebacker at Pittsburgh during his playing days, Sunseri has coached at numerous stops around the country, including multiple stints at Alabama, and has won several national championships.

Sunseri also has experience coaching at the NFL level as well, most recently with the Raiders from 2015-17.

He's also now the third member of the 2013 Florida State coaching staff that won the BCS Championship to join "Coach Prime" in Boulder. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly and tight ends coach were also on Jimbo Fisher's staff from a decade ago at Sanders' alma mater.