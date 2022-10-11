BOULDER • Julian Hammond III isn’t just playing for himself and his teammates when he puts on his Colorado jersey in the locker room and before every game.

That name "Hammond III" that’s placed above the No. 1 on the back of his Buffs uniform carries with it a legacy of great basketball players. His father, Julian Hammond II, played college basketball at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles before playing professionally in Australia.

But his grandfather, Julian Sr., was a staple in the Denver basketball community for many years. He played five seasons as a member of the Denver Rockets in the American Basketball Association 1967-71 and remained in Colorado following his pro hoops career.

Julian Hammond passed away today. He was a former ABA player and a friend. Julie was one of the first Black players at Tulsa in the 60s and then a member of the Denver Rockets for five years. He will be missed. 💪🏽🥲 pic.twitter.com/oNLcKfbSUK — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) October 8, 2022

Julian III now has a little more to play for heading into his sophomore season following the passing of his grandfather last week. He was 79.

“I’m trying to make him proud, my dad proud, keep the name going, and keep on being successful,” Julian III said Tuesday.

The Hammond family has lived in the area since Julian Sr.’s playing days, and it’s led to Julian III wanting nothing more than to play college basketball in his home state and go on to have a pro basketball career just like his dad and grandfather before him.

“He played, my dad played — just seeing that was inspiring,” Julian III said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps as a pro.”

Julian III is already a favorite of Buffs coach Tad Boyle. Boyle’s face lit up last week when asked about Hammond at CU’s media day and couldn’t say enough good things about what Hammond has brought to the program.

“Julian's kind of got that 'it' factor that you can't pinpoint that makes him effective,” Boyle said.

Hammond worked his way into the starting lineup near the end of last season after having a somewhat limited role . He was trusted in that role as a freshman, not for his scoring, but for the calmness he brings to the floor and the level of trust the coaches have that he’ll make the right play just about every time he touches the ball.

“It’s just good to know that your coaches have that confidence in you, to take you from not playing much to all of a sudden, throwing you into the starting lineup,” Hammond said.

There are certainly areas where Hammond needs to improve and he knows that, as well. But he’s heading into this season as a key player on this Buffs squad, and don’t be surprised if he’s near the top of the team in terms of minutes played, even if his stats don’t jump out at anyone.

“We just need to keep building on those things and develop and hopefully become great at something,” Boyle said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in Julian because he's got that 'it' factor that you can't coach.”

Not surprising to hear that said about someone with the last name Hammond.