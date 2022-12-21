BOULDER — When Deion Sanders said he was bringing Louis Vuitton luggage with him to Colorado, this is what he meant.
Travis Hunter, the Jackson State freshman and last year's No. 1 overall recruit in the country, is transferring to the Buffs, he announced on his YouTube page Wednesday night and confirmed by CU, who added Hunter to its 2023 signing day roster.
December 22, 2022
Hunter shocked the college football landscape at this time last year when he announced he was signing with Sanders and Jackson State, choosing the HBCU over just about every top program in the country, mainly Florida State, Alabama and Georgia.
In doing so, Hunter became the first consensus five-star prospect to commit to a FCS program.
Hunter was a two-way star in high school and although many projected him to play only cornerback going forward, he played on both sides of the ball during his freshman year at JSU.
The Georgia native finished with 20 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense.
On offense, he had 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns, despite missing multiple games due to injury.
The Buffs listed Hunter as a cornerback/wide receiver, so there's a chance he could continue to play on both sides of the ball at the Power 5 level.
Hunter really showed off just how talented he is in the Celebration Bowl last weekend. He had a pair of touchdowns, one on a filthy route that got him wide open.
This ROUTE by Travis Hunter 😳 pic.twitter.com/iL8rlS9m9c— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 17, 2022
The other came in the final seconds of regulation on a dramatic play that forced overtime.
THIS CATCH FROM TRAVIS HUNTER!JACKSON STATE TIES IT UP IN THE FINAL SECONDS 😱 pic.twitter.com/qGndK1ltzt— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2022
Adding in the 22 players the Buffs officially signed on Wednesday, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and this just might be the best day the program has had in nearly two decades.
Speculation began to grow about Hunter's potential decision to join the Buffs after he and Shedeur took a picture with a CU fan at the Top Golf in Thornton on Sunday night.
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were at Top Golf in Thornton tonight (ig: mattyhuncho) pic.twitter.com/IpxCTiEEFi— Jack Carlough (@Jack_Carlough) December 19, 2022
Hunter quickly becomes the most high-profile recruit that CU has ever had and his addition alone shot the Buffs up to seventh on 247sports' rankings of the top transfer portal classes in this cycle. There's a good chance that increases in the coming weeks with several more Jackson State players still in the portal, headlined by wide receiver Kevin Coleman, and plenty of other top transfers being targeted by Coach Prime and company.