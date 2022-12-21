BOULDER — Deion Sanders’ first signing day at Colorado didn’t come without fireworks — not that any day in Boulder has been boring lately.
While the expected signings of Shedeur Sanders out of the transfer portal and four-star running back Dylan Edwards took place, the Buffs secured a top 100 player in ESPN’s rankings in four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins out of Georgia, who was once committed to Auburn.
CU signed 22 players on Wednesday with 14 of them out of the high school ranks and the other eight coming from another program.
The overall theme was clearly to get better at the line of scrimmage and at the wide receiver position. Shedeur comes with five new weapons on the outside and another five to help protect him on the offensive line.
The Buffs added two transfers that could be key factors right away up front in Savion Washington, who comes with new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle from Kent State, and Isaiah Jatta, who comes from Snow College in Utah and is one of the top junior college transfers at his position.
The only local product will also boost the offensive line depth.
Cherry Creek’s Hank Zilinskas, who won four straight 5A CHSAA state titles in high school, will be a center for CU.
Some of the other highly-rated high schoolers are linebacker Morgan Pearson out of Oklahoma and quarterback Ryan Staub out of California. With multiple quarterbacks leaving the program in the offseason, Staub could have a chance to compete to be the backup as a freshman.
But Wednesday will likely be far from the biggest recruiting day for the Buffs.
There are still several big names that could still be headed to Boulder, including Jackson State freshman Travis Hunter, the top overall player in last year’s recruiting class. Hunter tweeted that he’d make an announcement on his decision once his YouTube page reached 100,000 subscribers, but he’s yet to make an announcement as of Wednesday night.
There was also some buzz surrounding a current top 5 player in this year’s recruiting class. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain didn’t sign with Miami Wednesday as expected and 247sports reported that Coach Prime and the Buffs were in contact with the Lakeland, Fla. prospect.
There are also a handful of other players from Jackson State in the portal, including freshman wide receiver Kevin Coleman, that could also wind up with the Buffs in the coming weeks.