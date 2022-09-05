BOULDER — There was a lot that Karl Dorrell didn’t like about Colorado’s season opener against TCU.
The offense wasn’t able to finish drives and didn’t score a touchdown until late in the game when it was already out of hand. The Buffs’ first punt of the season featured poor coverage and was returned back for a touchdown.
But maybe most concerning was the way the TCU offense did whatever it wanted running the football in the second half.
After allowing just 14 rushing yards in the opening 30 minutes, CU allowed 261 in the second half and seemed to have no answer for the multiple ball carries being used by the Horned Frogs.
Now, why should that be the biggest concern going forward?
Well, next on the schedule is a team Dorrell described as having “the top rushing offense in the country” in Air Force.
Although it’s a triple option offense and not the spread attack TCU deploys, a run-heavy offense is still a run-heavy offense no matter the formation.
“We’re going to have to [make] some adjustments and our adjustments are going to have to be a lot more effective than they were last week,” Dorrell said Monday. “Every team is challenged by this offense. Any team in the country that plays against a Navy, or Army or Air Force, they all know how challenging it is to defend these offenses. We’re going to have a good plan and put our guys in the best positions they can be in.”
Dorrell is right.
This type of offense is challenging to prepare for, regardless of how talented the team running it is. But throw in the fact that this Air Force team is capable of winning 10-plus games this season and it’s going to be maybe the toughest test the CU defense faces all year.
“It’s going to take a great level of concentration and discipline to stay in that mindset for 60 minutes because this team is going to challenge you to do that,” Dorrell said.
The Falcons are coming off a 48-17 rout of Northern Iowa last weekend at the Air Force Academy. It was a game in which Troy Calhoun’s team threw just 6 passes and ran the ball 62 times for 582 yards — good for 9.4 yards per carry — and five touchdowns.
“Air Force is really good at in-game adjustments,” Dorrell said. “They do as good of a job probably as anybody in the country about what a team does against them and what the solution is to it. It’s going to be a chess match. We can’t line up in the same font every time because they’ll eventually get some answers to that.”
Part of the challenge in the preparation this week, aside from the constant preaching of discipline and patience, is putting together a scout team capable of giving the defense the looks it needs to be ready for Saturday.
Part of that is getting creative and using skill position players as scout team quarterbacks and part of that is the coaching staff trying to soak up as much film as possible on Air Force so the defense can be prepared for the variety of looks they’ll see in the game. That includes the last time CU and Air Force squared off in 2019 — a 30-23 OT win for the Falcons at Folsom Field.
“We’re watching everything, teams that have — for the last two or three years — had success against them,” Dorrell said. “But you got to give Air Force a lot of credit, too. Even in this first game, they were doing a lot of things differently than they’ve done in the past, so they’ve evolved too.”