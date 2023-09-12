BOULDER — Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell are making history as the coaches at Colorado and Colorado State, respectively.

Coach Prime is the fourth black coach in Buffaloes history, which is the most hired by an FBS program in the country. In Fort Collins, Norvell is the first black coach in Rams history.

This week as Sanders’ 18th-ranked Buffs host Norvell’s Rams at Folsom Field in Boulder, they’ll be part of a historic 92nd edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Both schools will have a black head coach leading them onto the field for the first time.

“I think that’s very unique and it holds a lot of weight,” Norvell said Monday. “I’m really proud to be a part of that.”

The same goes for Sanders, who was happy to hear that Norvell went out of his way to bring up that fact this week. Even though Coach Prime has yet to meet Norvell, the respect is there.

“Unfortunately, one of the brothers gotta lose,” Sanders said with a laugh. “You want to see (black coaches) win. It’s just tremendous getting this opportunity and allowing the nation to see that we are more than capable of doing a sufficient and great job.

“I hear he’s a good man. I know he’s a great coach. He has those guys playing hard.”

Norvell also mentioned how long it took him to get his first head coaching opportunity (he worked for 30 years as an assistant before being hired by Nevada in 2017) and that even though Sanders is only a couple years into his college coaching career, he has plenty of respect for the path Coach Prime has taken, going from youth football to high school to an HBCU at Jackson State and now to CU.

“Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics. I’m not one of them,” Norvell said. “I really respect all head coaches and the sacrifices that they’ve had to make to become head coaches and I appreciate the path that they have to go through to get there, especially African-American coaches. I was happy to see Deion get his opportunity.”

Injury updates

CU starting center Van Wells left during the fourth quarter Saturday’s win over Nebraska and didn’t return. Coach Prime wasn’t specific when asked Tuesday for an update on Wells’ status, but he is confident in his replacement, true freshman Hank Zilinskas, a Cherry Creek grad.

“The guy came in and did a great job,” Sanders said. “We didn’t miss a beat. We have the depth that we need. We could always use more, but I feel like we’re okay at that position. Hopefully Van gets better soon.”

Sanders also provided an update on a pair of Florida State transfers. Linebacker Brendan Gant and defensive back Travis Jay appear to be close to a potential return, although Sanders was quick to throw cold water on that.

“I don’t think they’re close,” Sanders said. “They have tremendous attitudes, which is really positive. I really like what I’ve seen thus far, but I can’t wait to see them on the field. They’re a little bit aways from really playing.”

Juwan Mitchell’s impact

Tennessee transfer Juwan Mitchell, who joined the team just a week before the season opener at TCU, quickly worked his way onto the field for the Buffs, starting at linebacker against Nebraska after appearing solely on special teams in Week 1.

The veteran linebacker began his career at Texas and was recently kicked off the team at Arizona State. Mitchell has already emerged as the top player in the linebacker room.

“He’s really an intelligent player,” Sanders said. “Not only that, he’s instinctive, way more instinctive than the other linebackers. He’s very physical. Getting here that quickly and learning the scheme is phenomenal, but he loves the darn game.”

Recruiting success

It was only a matter of time before Coach Prime started having success on the recruiting trail.

As CU has become the talk of college football in the first few weeks of the season, that should soon lead to some commitments for the Buffs, who currently have eight players verbally committed in the 2024 class, which is the second-fewest in the new-look Big 12.

Sanders isn’t worried.

“We are receiving so many calls at this point, it’s absurd, just inquiring about what we do and how we do what we do in terms of visitation, desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit,” Sanders said. “I’m liking where we are right now.”

There were plenty of highly rated recruits on hand for the win over the Cornhuskers. One was four-star Florida QB Bekkam Kritza, who previously attended Fairview High School in Boulder.