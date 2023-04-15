BOULDER — Arguably the most honest thing uttered by someone inside the Colorado football program this spring came from offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle.

O'Boyle has a difficult job in dealing with a room full of players that all started for various programs last season. But three of them in particular — Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Van Wells and Jake Wiley — are three of the few returning starters for the Buffaloes and they’ve all had as many position coaches as years spent in Boulder, something O’Boyle is well aware of.

“For those guys to go through five, six o-line coaches in the time they have, they don’t trust me, they don’t trust anybody who comes in here,” O’Boyle said. “That’s what I’ve gotta earn from those guys. They’ve gotta be able to trust what we’re doing and they’re buying in, man.”

That trio of Christian-Lichtenhan, referred to by everyone at CU as “Tank,” Wells and Wiley were key members of an offensive line that was one of the strongest units on the Buffs last season. While that’s a low bar for a 1-11 team, all three of them are working with the first team this spring and even though coach Deion Sanders said to expect plenty of new faces up front in the fall, there’s still a good chance those three seasoned Buffs will have a role on the 2023 team.

“Those guys are workers, man,” O’Boyle said. “They’re all doing good things. I was happy as heck they all stayed.”

This has been an important offseason for everyone on the offense that is learning Sean Lewis’ system, but particularly the offensive line, and that will continue into the summer.

“I wish we had 70 days in spring ball, to be honest with you,” O’Boyle said.

“With our system and what we do, we have to make maybe one (or) two calls and just come off the ball and run. We’ve got a lot of guys overthinking right now. Honestly, it’s just trying to find the five that are going to work together. It’s always tough when you’re introducing new people to new schemes. We rely on combos and (the) vertical game and everything else like that, so just the little nuances of working with each other, dropping our pad level running, it’s a big thing right now.”

In particular for Christian-Lichtenhan, the left tackle who at 6-foot-10 is the tallest player in program history, it’s about adding muscle to his frame and using his first real healthy offseason in college to build on his natural abilities.

“He’s got a natural punch, which I actually love in pass (protection),” O’Boyle said. “He knows how to work his hands. Now it’s just a matter of, with the big tall cats, you’ve gotta work on the flexibility and being able to bend and not just at the waist, but dropping their hips and dropping their knees. He shows signs of being a great one.”

Wells, who played in nine games as a true freshman last year, is one of those players who is on his second position coach in less than a year, but it’s clear what his new o-line coach thinks he needs right now after a solid first year of college football.

“(Wells), he’ll hit the easy button every once in a while,” O’Boyle said. “Hopefully I can get him to get his pad level right now and start finishing. The biggest thing with (Wells) right now is competition. (Wells) knows we’ve got some good centers coming behind him, but he doesn’t have that guy pressing him to take his job right now. They all need that. I don’t care if you’re a fifth string, jump in there against that number one and take his job.”

O’Boyle has already secured a commitment from another one of his starters last year at Kent State in guard Jack Bailey, who will join the team in the summer.

There’s a good chance another one or two offensive lineman join the team between now and fall camp, which is something O’Boyle is looking forward to after a similarly so-so spring in his first year with the Golden Flashes turned into a much better fall.

“When this thing’s rolling, it’s a thing of beauty,” O’Boyle said. “For an offensive lineman, I’ve said before it’s a blast. They’re pulling, they’re running, they’re working techniques, they’re out in space. It’s a fun offense for an offensive lineman.”