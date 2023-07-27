It’s official. Colorado’s experiment in the Pac-12 will last 13 years.

The Buffaloes are roaming back to the Big 12 in 2024.

The CU Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday to submit an application to rejoin the conference where it was once a founding member. That application is expected to be accepted after ESPN reported the Big 12 chancellors and presidents on Wednesday voted unanimously to add the Buffs.

"We think the time has come to change conferences," CU president Todd Saliman said in the Board of Regents meeting.

Colorado will officially join the Big 12 in 2024 after the expiration of the current Pac-12 media rights deal, which means the university will not have to pay an exit fee.

The Pac-12 is the final Power 5 conference to sign a new media rights deal, and that’s likely a reason why Colorado felt it was necessary to leave the conference.

Financial stability from media rights deals is as important as ever in college athletics, and the money provided by the Big 12 (a reported $31.7 million annually from the conference’s deal with ESPN and FOX that begins in 2025) will allow athletic director Rick George to breathe easier in coming years. There is uncertainty surrounding a new deal for the Pac-12, even if conference commissioner George Kliavkoff sounded optimistic about it last week in Las Vegas.

“We're on track to announce our deals at about the same time as everyone would (have) anticipated and predicted before the news of conference realignment,” Kliavkoff said. “Getting the right deal has always been more important to our board and to the conference than getting the expeditious one.”

CU didn’t see it that way.

This is a reunion about a year in the making for CU and the Big 12.

When the conference hired new commissioner Brett Yormark last summer, it hoped to quickly rebound with the losses of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC on the horizon in 2024. The conference has added four schools to the conference this year: BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston. That brings it back to 12 teams next summer after the departures of Oklahoma and Texas.

But Yormark didn’t stop there, saying last month at Big 12 football media days they “have a plan” for expansion.

The Buffs give the conference 13 teams for 2024-25 and there’s a belief that number will grow. There have been reports suggesting UConn (the reigning men’s college basketball champions) are a target for the Big 12, and rumors are also swirling that another member of the Pac-12 (possibly Arizona) could join Colorado sooner rather than later.

The hiring of Deion Sanders also has elevated CU's brand.

“I think they’ve done an incredible job if you look at kind of how they’re elevating and amplifying their brand and engaging with their fans,” Yormark said earlier this month. “They’ve done a wonderful job.”