BOULDER — The storylines haven’t stopped since Deion Sanders was hired as the coach at Colorado in December. Now the offseason storylines are gone, and it’s time for real games.

Here are five things to watch as the Buffs open the 2023 season at No. 17 TCU Saturday:

What will this game say about this CU team?

Coach Prime couldn’t have asked for a better test for his CU debut. Facing off against the team that lost to Georgia in the national championship game in January, the Buffs will know right away if they have what it takes to “win, win, win” like Sanders expects. TCU likely isn’t a team headed back to the College Football Playoff, but the Horned Frogs should be a nationally ranked team for much of the year. We will know after Week 1 if a bowl game is in the cards for the Buffs.

Just how good is Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders was a bona-fide star over two seasons at Jackson State of the FCS. Can he be the same for the Buffs in the Pac-12? The CU staff believes so. Sanders is accurate and his football IQ is high. If he can stay healthy, he should put up big numbers and be the QB CU is expecting.

How many snaps will Travis Hunter play on offense and defense?

Travis Hunter is one of the most naturally gifted football players we’ve seen in a long time. He's an NFL prospect at cornerback and wide receiver. The star athlete says he has no limit to the amount of snaps he can play on either side, and his versatility will dictate much of CU's success.

Who is going to step up on defense?

Outside of Hunter at cornerback and maybe Shane Cokes on the defensive line, there’s a lot of unknown on this CU defense. We do know defensive coordinator Charles Kelly has a hefty playbook, they’re going to rotate a list of players on the defensive line, and there will likely be at least five defensive backs on the field at all times. But who will lead the unit is TBD. Maybe it’s returning starter at safety Trevor Woods. Maybe it’s Shilo Sanders. Or maybe it’s someone we haven’t heard too much about to this point.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

How would Coach Prime handle a loss?

This might be the most fascinating angle to this CU season. We all know how Sanders handles success; it’s almost all he’s known. But adversity is coming for this Buffs team. Maybe they’re able to surprise people and win this weekend and the losses don’t come until Pac-12 play, but they’re bound to come at some point. How will Coach Prime take it? Will he accept the typical growing pains in Year 1, or will he not hesitate to call out those who aren’t performing up to the standard?

Who’s got the edge?

Offense: Colorado

Both teams have question marks on offense. TCU lost all of its major contributors from last season. QB Max Duggan graduated. So did the Horned Frogs’ top two running backs and top wide receiver. Give me Shedeur Sanders and this intriguing group of skill players led by Houston transfer Alton McCaskill at running back and Travis Hunter at wide receiver.

Defense: TCU

Defenses tend to struggle early in the season. Throw in the fact that it’s a brand-new coaching staff, with a brand-new group of players, and there are bound to be miscues in Week 1 for the CU defense. Who knows, though? It is mostly veteran transfers for the Buffs, so they could click sooner rather than later. I don’t see it happening in Week 1.

Coaching: TCU

TCU’s Sonny Dykes led the team to an appearance in the national championship game in his first season in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs do have a new offensive coordinator, though, as Kendall Briles comes over from Arkansas to replace Garrett Riley, who left for Clemson.