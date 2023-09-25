Even the most optimistic Colorado fans knew this two-week stretch would be a challenge.

After allowing 35 first-half points in a blowout loss at Oregon Saturday, the Buffaloes now turn their attention to arguably the most explosive team in the country in No. 8 USC, led by second-year coach Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans are 4-0 after a road win against Arizona State that was closer than expected, but still, they’ve handled every opponent with relative ease and that’s represented in their plus-140 point differential through the first month of the season.

It's another nationally televised game for Deion Sanders and the Buffs as they’re set to play in Fox’s “Big Noon” slot at 10 a.m. Here’s what CU fans should expect to see from the Trojans:

Offense

It starts with quarterback Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. It’s not easy being the reigning Heisman winner as only Archie Griffin has won the award twice. Williams has challengers this year, including CU’s Shedeur Sanders, but he's off to a good start. He’s completed nearly 75% of his passes for 1200 yards to go with 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The USC offense leads the country with 55 points per game.

Williams has plenty of weapons at his disposal, too, and he could have the chance to get them all involved against a CU defense that is sixth-worst in the country in yards allowed per game.

Former Buff Brenden Rice, son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, has been the Trojans’ top target in the passing game. He leads the team with five receiving touchdowns and is coming off a game against Arizona State in which he caught seven passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Tahj Washington has also been a reliable option as he leads USC with 278 yards with four touchdowns.

USC also has arguably the best true freshman in the country, regardless of position. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch already has 13 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns to go with two touchdowns on special teams — one punt return and one kickoff return.

On the ground, South Carolina transfer MarShawn Lloyd is the team’s runaway leader in carries and yards. He could be in for a big day against a Buffs defense allowing over 200 rushing yards per game this season.

Defense

While USC once again has one of the best offenses in the country, the Trojans still have their issues on defense. They’ve only allowed just 20 points per game, but the schedule so far has been quite soft. They've faced one of the worst teams in the country in Nevada and maybe the two worst teams in the Pac-12 in Stanford and Arizona State.

The Buffs are the only team in the conference that’s allowed more rushing yards per game than USC. After getting time on CU’s final drive of the loss at Oregon, maybe this is the week prized Houston transfer Alton McCaskill finally sees a big role in the offense.

The Trojans have also only forced five turnovers with the secondary coming up with just one interception through four games. That could lead to a bounce-back game for Sanders, who’s thrown only one pick for the Buffs.

The one area where USC has shined is up front, and the team’s 16 sacks leads the Pac-12. Former Wyoming transfer Solomon Byrd leads the way with 4.5 sacks and is a potential game-wrecker against a CU offensive line that struggled mightily this past weekend.

THE USC FILE

Record: 4-0

Head coach: Lincoln Riley (2nd season)

Offensive coordinator: Josh Henson (2nd season)

Defensive coordinator: Alex Grinch (2nd season)

Kickoff time: 10 a.m. (FOX)

Betting line: USC -21.5 (SuperBook Colorado)