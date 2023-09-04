Two longtime rivals hit the reset button this winter after yet another disappointing season on the gridiron.

Colorado took the big swing, hiring Deion Sanders to breathe new life back into the program and with it came almost 70 new scholarship players. It resulted in a thrilling upset win over the reigning national runners-up in Week 1.

In Lincoln, Nebraska played it relatively safe in comparison, hiring proven winner Matt Rhule after Scott Frost’s unremarkable tenure as head coach. For the Cornhuskers, it didn’t exactly lead to similar success right away as they lost on the road at Minnesota this weekend in what was an offensive struggle and a 13-10 final score.

Now the two rivals meet again for the first time in four years at Folsom Field in Boulder. Here’s a closer look at Coach Prime and the Buffaloes’ opponent this week:

Offense

Week 1 wasn’t the perfect Huskers debut for quarterback Jeff Sims, the Georgia Tech transfer who many had high expectations for coming into the season. Sims threw for 114 yards and a touchdown on just 19 attempts but was also intercepted three times, including one in the final minutes that ultimately set up the game-winning field goal for Minnesota.

His only TD of the game came on a broken trick play that allowed wide receiver Alex Bullock to get wide open downfield.

Sims showed off his dual-threat ability, though, leading the team in rushing with 91 yards on 19 attempts. Combined with a few talented running backs, Sims and the Nebraska rushing attack could cause some problems for a Buffs defense that had trouble stopping TCU in Week 1.

If Colorado is able to get the Huskers into third-and-long situations, there should be chances to take advantageand force some turnovers.

Defense

As is common in the Big Ten West, the Cornhuskers will rely heavily on their defense.

The veteran group held Minnesota to 251 yards of offense in Week 1 and only 3.6 yards per play. Nebraska was effective stopping a Golden Gophers rushing attack that has been solid recently, holding them to just 55 yards on the ground.

The one area where Nebraska struggled was in getting off the field. Minnesota was able to convert eight of its 17 third downs in the game.

The Huskers will face a very different defense this week, however. The Buffaloes and Horned Frogs combined for 160 plays this past weekend, while the Huskers and Gophers combined for 125. The Colorado offense had 19 more yards than Nebraska and Minnesota combined.

Then there’s the biggest difference of all: the tempo. It’s going to be a quick turnaround for a Nebraska defense that is coming off a game plan against a much slower Minnesota offense and it’s not like the Huskers spent all offseason going up against a fast-moving offense in their own facility.

The Nebraska file

Record: 0-1

Head coach: Matt Rhule (1st season)

Offensive coordinator: Marcus Satterfield (1st season)

Defensive coordinator: Tony White (1st season)

This week: at Colorado, 10 a.m.

TV: FOX

Broadcast crew: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)