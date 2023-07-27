There are staggering stats that illustrate the historic ineptitude of Colorado’s defense in 2022.

Perhaps the worst is the team sack total: nine. That’s right. The Buffs finished dead last in the country in sacks and were the only program not to reach double digits.

In fact, there were 19 individual players in college football that had more sacks than CU as a team. Fortunately, the pass rush has undergone a complete overhaul.

On the edge

The sheer number of additions on the defensive line make it tough to pinpoint potential starters. One player who stood out in the spring is Arkansas transfer Jordan Domineck, a rare player who earned a number for the spring game.

Domineck, who spent four years at Georgia Tech before transferring to Arkansas, is entering his final year of eligibility and has the most production of any player on the Buffs defensive line. The Florida native racked up 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season in the SEC.

Potentially joining Domineck as a starting edge rusher is Derrick McLendon, a Florida State transfer who played four seasons in the ACC. McLendon had 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons at FSU.

The other player with significant experience is West Virginia transfer Taijh Alston, who is entering his seventh and final year of eligibility. He started his career at East Carolina before spending a year at Copiah (Miss.) Lincoln Community College, ultimately winding up with the Mountaineers, where he appeared in 28 games over the last four seasons.

Alston was injured in the spring and didn’t see any action on the field. He's healthy now and brings his eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles to a CU defense that must pressure quarterbacks in 2023.

Other defensive end/outside linebackers group to watch are former five-star recruit and Washington transfer Sav’ell Smalls and former Cherry Creek standout and Missouri transfer Arden Walker. Chance Main, who played for the Buffs last season, has added 30 pounds. Main has stood out in summer workouts.

The interior difference-makers

CU lost multi-year starters Jalen Sami, a Colorado Springs native, and Na’im Rodman transferring to Michigan State and Washington State, respectively.

Dartmouth transfer Shane Cokes, who was one of the breakout stars in the spring, heads into fall camp as the leader of the defense and could be in for a big season as he hopes to boost his draft stock in his final year of eligibility.

His likely partner in the starting lineup will be Fresno State transfer Leonard Payne Jr., who also joined in the spring and had 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss across three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Behind Cokes and Payne are a handful of younger transfers looking for a fresh start in Boulder. Florida State transfer Bishop Thomas and Tennessee transfer Amari McNeil are both former three-star recruits from the South that could see plenty of playing time.