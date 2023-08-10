With all of the high profile additions on both offense and defense this offseason, there’s been little talk about the Colorado special teams heading into the 2023 season.

Just like every other group on the roster, it’s a brand new unit. With the Buffaloes hoping to play in a lot more close games this season, special teams will once again return to being an important aspect of the games. Here’s how all three areas of special teams look with just a few weeks left until the start of the season:

Kicker

There’s been an ongoing battle for the starting kicker spot since the spring.

Cole Becker, who was a solid starter for CU the past two seasons, is now at Utah and now a pair of newcomers are trying to replace him.

If anyone had an edge to start, it was Jackson State transfer Alejandro Mata who missed just two kicks last year (both were blocked) under coach Deion Sanders. The Georgia native earned second-team all-SWAC honors in 2022 and he’s got to hold off the son of an NFL kicker if he wants to be the starter for the Buffs.

Arizona State transfer Jace Feely, son of Jay Feely, has been impressive since arriving on campus in the spring. He appeared in four games for the Sun Devils last season and is looking for that consistent role he couldn’t find at ASU.

Punter

There is no drama at punter.

Louisville transfer Mark Vassett will be the Buffs’ main punter this season. The Melbourne, Australia native, who is one of many former Pro Kick Australia members now playing college football in the U.S., comes to CU after earning honorable mention all-ACC honors last season. He set a Louisville record with his average of 44.6 yards per punt.

Return specialists

With the amount of speed at various skill positions for the Buffs, there are plenty of options for both kickoff and punt returner, but it seems like the coaching staff has a good idea of who will be handling both.

Talented freshman running back Dylan Edwards seems to be in line to be the team’s main kickoff returner in 2023. The Kansas native still has some work to do in order to earn a bigger role on offense, but the Buffs want to get the ball in his hands as much as possible and in a variety of ways. Even if there won’t be many opportunities in the thin Colorado air, having Edwards return kickoffs holds the potential for a lot of explosive plays.

South Florida transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. appears to be the team’s top option at punt returner. He earned first team all-American Athletic Conference honors at kick returner in 2022, so there’s a good chance he gets a shot to return both kicks and punts for CU.