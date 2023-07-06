Colorado didn’t bring in Shedeur Sanders to play quarterback and hire Sean Lewis as coordinator just to run the ball the majority of the time.

With a collection of swift wide receivers in Boulder, it’s clear the 2023 Buffs hope to travel by air. But the running-game option is there.

Deion Sanders and his staff added talent to the running back room during a roster rebuild. Let’s look at the projected running backs:

The lone returner

Unlike most of the position groups on the roster, there actually is a returning player at running back with a good chance of contributing in 2023.

Sophomore Anthony Hankerson is one of 10 scholarship holdovers and seems to have earned the respect of the new staff. Being a Florida native likely helped in that department.

Hankerson was one of the few bright spots on the CU offense as the true freshman rushed for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. He’s not the biggest back at 5-foot-9 but is able to navigate through the holes created by the offensive line and isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder into defenders for extra yards.

He worked with the first-team offense most of the spring. Although there are two veterans joining the fold, there’s still a good chance Hankerson gets some opportunities this season.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The freshman

The biggest early recruiting victory from the high school ranks was flipping Dylan Edwards, a four-star prospect out of Derby, Kansas. The Buffs switched his commitment from Notre Dame after one visit to Boulder. He enrolled in January.

Even though he's 5-9, Edwards was one of the stars of spring ball, thanks to his elite speed. He also has the potential to be a weapon in the passing game.

The transfers

While Hankerson and Edwards got the majority of the carries in the spring game, the two main running backs figure to be Houston transfer Alton McCaskill and Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke, both of whom joined this summer.

McCaskill has a chance to be one of the better transfer portal additions for the Buffs as a whole. He missed the 2022 season with a knee injury but was one of the top freshmen running backs in the country in 2021, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Cougars. He has three years of eligibility left.

Smoke, on the other hand, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left. He had his best season at Kentucky in 2019 when he had 101 carries for 616 yards and six touchdowns. His role and production have dipped each year since. Now he’s joined the Buffs with a final shot to prove himself at the college level. He has the most experience of Buffs running backs, which should make him an early option.