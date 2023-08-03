For the second straight offseason, Colorado has lost its starting cornerbacks to the transfer portal.

Although, unlike last year when the Buffaloes saw Christian Gonzalez and Mekhi Blackmon, first and third round NFL Draft picks, respectively, earlier this year, it’s hard to say the Buffs are in a worse spot this time around.

The starters from 2022, Nikko Reed (Oregon) and Kaylin Moore (Cal), left for Pac-12 programs this winter, but CU has arguably the highest-rated cornerback duo in the country, at least in terms of high school and transfer recruiting rankings. Here’s how the secondary as a whole is shaping up with just over four weeks until the first game of the season:

Cornerbacks

Speaking of that highly-touted cornerback duo of Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, both former five-star recruits at or near the top of their class overall, it’s safe to say they’re both going to play a lot on the outside this season despite just a handful of college games combined between the two of them.

Deion Sanders has built a strong relationship with both of them and he’s already been personally coaching McClain in the early days of fall camp, while his thoughts on Hunter’s natural ability at the position have been well-documented. If they stay healthy, those two should see the majority of the playing time on the outside.

There’s also no cause for concern that Hunter will just wind up playing on one side of the ball.

“No, I'm not picking at all,” Hunter said with a smile at Pac-12 media day. “I got to play both.”

Behind Hunter and McClain are a pair of Florida State transfers, Omarion Cooper and Travis Jay, who have both started a handful of games in college already. Those two could be options on the outside or at the nickel position on the inside. Another name to watch out for is Ole Miss transfer Kyndrich Breedlove, who joined the team in the spring and is a former four-star recruit that played mostly on special teams the last two seasons with the Rebels.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Safety

While the cornerback room has the star power with Hunter and McClain, the safety position might be the deepest on the entire team.

There are a handful of players with starting experience at various levels and the coaching staff is going to have to get creative to find ways to get all of them on the field.

Shilo Sanders, the son of Coach Prime, joined the team in the summer and has already brought an added swagger and confidence that was missing in the spring. He and fellow Jackson State transfer Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, a spring standout, should be in line for leadership roles and for plenty of reps.

There’s also Trevor Woods, who has the chance to be the only returning starter on defense for the Buffs. Woods was the best player on CU’s defense in 2022 and quickly won over the new coaching staff in the spring, setting him up for another big role this fall.

“Trevor bought into everything that we were trying to accomplish as a team,” said defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who also coaches the safeties. “It was very obvious. He believes in the vision that Coach Prime has set for the program. That's what we're looking for as far as players.

Other players that will certainly factor in are Alabama transfer Jahquez Robinson, who Kelly worked with the last few years, and Arkansas transfer Myles Slusher, who’s started 15 games in his career. Both players could be factors in the nickel position as well.

“We have a lot of new guys in the secondary,” Kelly said. “I've been very impressed with the way they've worked. Our entire team has worked very hard. That's a tribute to all of our coaches, our support staff, and all of the players for the effort they put into it.”